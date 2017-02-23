Statement of Cardinal Tobin on St. Patrick's Day Dispensation

My Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

This year, the celebration of the Feast of St. Patrick -- March 17, 2017 -- falls on the Friday of the Second Week of Lent.

After due consideration of a number of requests, I dispense the people of the Archdiocese of Newark from the obligation to abstain from meat on Friday, March 17, 2017.

I remind Catholics who avail themselves of this dispensation that the Church highly encourages you to substitute some other act of penance, such as special prayer, acts of piety or works of charity on March 17th.

Please share this information with all in your parish and school communities. I also encourage you to take advantage of the opportunity to remind your communities of the Lenten Regulations, a copy of which is attached.

Sincerely in Christ the Redeemer,

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Archbishop of Newark

Read Cardinal Tobin's official letter here.

Read the Lenten Regulations here.