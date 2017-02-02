Statement Concerning Matters at St. Theresa School, Kenilworth

The following is a statement from James Goodness, Vice Chancellor and Director of Communications for the Archdiocese of Newark.

Parents and guardians of every student at St. Theresa School receive a Parent and Student Handbook at the beginning of each school year. The Handbook specifically states:

“If a parent implicates St. Theresa School in a legal matter, or names St. Theresa School as a defendant in a civil matter, the parent/guardian will be requested to remove their children immediately from the school.”

Mr. Phillips agreed in writing to the terms of the Handbook on August 30, 2016.