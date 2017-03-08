Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade To Salute County's Catholic Schools

When the pipers begin leading thousands of marchers and spectators down Morris Avenue in Union at the 21st Annual Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 11 at 1:00 p.m., there will be even more to celebrate than Irish heritage and the tradition of St. Patrick.

Beginning at 9 a.m., Cardinal Joseph Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will be the principal celebrant of a Parade Day Mass at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Elizabeth at 215 Court Street in Elizabeth.

This year’s parade is dedicated to the Catholic Schools of Union County. Catholic Schools have played an integral part in the education, morality and civic responsibility instilled in the children of Irish immigrants and many other ethnic communities for some 150+ years, thereby enabling immigrants to rise from poverty and become productive American citizens.

Marching in the parade will be a strong representation of students, faculty, alumni and parents of the 23 Catholic elementary and high schools located in Union County. Also participating in the festivities will be Dr. Margaret Dames, Ed.D., Secretary for Catholic Education and Superintendent of Schools of the Archdiocese of Newark, and Sr. Patricia Butler, S.C., Assistant Superintendent of Schools.

For more information about the Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade please visit www.unioncountystpatricksdayparade.com.