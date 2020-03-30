‘Quarantined Catholics’ talk show keeps college students engaged



By Melissa McNally

Editor, The Catholic Advocate

Just as students and faculty from Montclair State University were enjoying spring break, a global pandemic became local.

Due to COVID-19, the university shifted to online learning for the rest of the year, and students living on campus were forced to evacuate, except for a few who live out of state with nowhere else to go.

As chaplain and director of the Newman Catholic Center on campus, Father Jim Chern felt challenged to think of a way to keep the young adults of the college community spiritually engaged.

“If all the students are home, they’ll just binge Netflix,” Father Chern thought. “Isolation is not healthy for anyone, spiritually or emotionally.”

Throughout the year, the Newman Center holds several activities, including daily Bible studies, Masses and weekly Newman Nights, where student leaders or staff members facilitate a discussion between students on a particular topic.

To help keep students connected, the center began livestreaming daily Mass from its chapel and emailing newsletters. Father Chern noted that Catholics and people of any faith struggle with being alone. “We’re community-minded. Sunday Mass is so essential because there’s something valuable about gathering together in faith,” he said.

The staff then created an innovative solution to their canceled Newman Nights. “We recognized that we needed to be creative to show our students that we care for them and their spiritual formation,” said Megan Callaghan, team director of FOCUS (Fellowship of Catholic University Students) at Montclair State University.



The team decided to produce a talk show on Facebook Live. “I threw out the name ‘Quarantined Catholics’ as kind of a joke,” Callaghan said. The name stuck and Callaghan agreed to cohost the show with fellow missionary Daniel Robinson.

Callaghan, who is in her second year as a staff member at the Newman Center, had experience leading group discussions and agreed to host.

The featured topic for the pilot episode was “Grill Your Chaplain.” “We try to keep things light while keeping the students faithful,” Father Chern explained.

“We wanted to show people that we are still a community,” Callahan said. “People are really hungry for good content in the midst of isolation and social distancing. We are made to be in relationship with God and with each other.”

The first two episodes of “Quarantined Catholics” had thousands of views, and the Newman Center’s Facebook page has seen a huge uptick in views. All of the digital outreach seems to be bringing students together, Father Chern said.

“I’ve gotten comments from people who are grateful that not everything in their lives has come to a halt,” he explained. “We have to give students something to hold on to during this crisis.”

The talk show’s impact reaches beyond the Montclair community. “I’m getting messages from people from other parts of the country who are sharing ‘Quarantined Catholics’ with each other. That’s really cool,” Father Chern noted.

Callaghan said she sent the link to her friends in Texas. “On an average Newman Night, we’ll get 20-30 people participating. On the first episode of ‘Quarantined Catholics,’ we had 40-55 people who watched the whole thing live,” she explained.

The staff decides on a topic on a week-to-week basis, hoping to engage young adult viewers from around the globe who may feel disconnected in this uncertain time.

“We are being forged by fire right now,” Callaghan said. “We could come out stronger. This period of social distancing requires some spiritual discipline, and we now have the time to focus on our spiritual life. I think this is a great time for hope. I feel like great saints will be formed.”

‘Quarantine Catholics’ livestreams Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. at www.facebook.com/redhawkcatholic.

Follow RCAN on Twitter: @NwkArchdiocese.

