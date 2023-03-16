 Skip to main content

For 10 years, Pope Francis has challenged us to move beyond our comfort zones

March 17, 2023

Vol. 4. No. 14
My dear sisters and brothers in Christ,
 
On March 13, Pope Francis celebrated the 10th anniversary of his election as Bishop of Rome. In the decade that has passed, we have come to know him as a man of humility and a passionate advocate for the poor and marginalized members of God's family. 
 
There's something prophetic about Pope Francis. Imagine John the Baptist with a hearty smile preaching God's "endless mercy." He doesn't hesitate to call attention to the ways that we are soft, lazy or self-indulgent, but he does it in ways that give us hope and encouragement.
 
We are called to be better, the Holy Father says. We are meant to do more—and be more—than simply stay inside where it's safe and warm. We're called to "go forth from our own comfort zones" in order to be missionary disciples for Christ ("Evangelii Gaudium," #20).
 
We tend to think of missionaries as other people (not us), who have a special calling and unique gifts. We have come to think of missionaries as clergy, consecrated religious or lay people who travel to distant lands and endure many hardships in order to preach the Gospel to those who do not know Jesus Christ.
 
Pope Francis tells us that this image is not wrong, but it's incomplete. We are all called to be missionaries, disciples of Jesus Christ who bring His Good News to others—in our homes and workplaces, in our parishes and neighborhoods, and in our personal contributions of time, talent and treasure to the Church's worldwide mission.
 
"Before all else," the Holy Father says, "the Gospel invites us to respond to the God of love who saves us, to see God in others and to go forth from ourselves to seek the good of others" (EG, #39).
 
Since I arrived in the Archdiocese of Newark more than six years ago, I have been asking myself where the Holy Spirit is calling us to go as missionaries for Christ. I have spent a lot of time listening to people in all regions of Northern New Jersey. I've also tried to listen to what the Lord is saying—to me and to all of us—about the challenges we face as we seek to evangelize God's people here at home and throughout the world.
 
Here are some of the questions that have emerged during this synodal time of listening and prayerful discernment, as I have tried to hear what the Holy Spirit is calling us to be and do as a missionary archdiocese:
  • How can we more effectively evangelize the young Church? How can we invite our youths and young adults to experience God's love for them and in turn to reach out to others?
  • Married couples and families are struggling today as never before. What are we called to do to strengthen marriage and family life for the sake of millions of individual men, women and children and of society as a whole?
  • What about the "strangers" in our midst—especially the growing number of immigrants and refugees? How are we called to welcome them, and to learn from them, as our sisters and brothers in Christ? How can we move beyond our comfort zones to make sure that they are not strangers and that we hear the message of God's boundless love and mercy by welcoming them into our hearts and homes?
  • How can we implement in practical ways the teaching of Pope Francis in his encyclicals, Fratelli Tutti and Laudato Si', and in his apostolic exhortations on the call to holiness, love in the family, and the joy of the Gospel? How can we be united as members of God's family who care for each other and for our common home?
  • While we are a local Church (an archdiocese), we also are an integral part of the global community (the universal Church). How can we broaden our horizons and help serve the needs of our brothers and sisters who are far away from us—in Ukraine, Turkey and Syria, and in regions of the world that are overwhelmed by poverty, hunger, illness and war?
  • How can we help parishes in our archdiocese who are struggling with declining Mass attendance, financial difficulties, and all of the challenges that were exacerbated by COVID-19, economic hardship and social unrest? Can we find ways to help them address these challenges for the sake of our common mission? How can we use our diversity as individual and parish communities as a source of unity and solidarity?
  • How can we become a more synodal community—committed to prayerful discernment, to attentive listening to the Word of God and each other, and to carrying out our shared mission? How can we walk together as sisters and brothers who bear one another's burdens even as we share each other's joy?
The Gospel mandate to "go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations" (Mt 28:19) has both a local and a global dimension for us. As Pope Francis says, "The parish is not an outdated institution; precisely because it possesses great flexibility." Similarly, the Holy Father calls dioceses like ours to undergo forms of "pastoral and missionary conversion" (EG, #28-30).
 
Where is God calling us to go as the Church in Northern New Jersey? We may not know the details, but the direction is clear. We are being invited, and challenged, to move beyond our comfort zones and to be missionaries for Christ.
 
During this Lenten season, as we continue our synodal journey, let's pray for the gift of joyful gratitude for Christ's death and resurrection, which have set us free to serve God and one another. Let's also pray that the Holy Spirit will enlighten our minds and hearts so that we can do God's will always. 
 
Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,
 
Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R
Archbishop of Newark
 
 

10 years of pontification prepared us for synodal conversation: Cardinal Tobin (Pope Francis' Anniversary)

By Cindy Wooden, OSV News March 8, 2023
 
For a decade, even when discussing the internal workings of the Vatican, Pope Francis has insisted the church is not the church of Christ if it does not reach out, sharing the "joy of the Gospel" and placing the poor at the center of its attention.
 
Signals that his papacy would be different started the moment he stepped out on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica the evening of March 13, 2013: He was not wearing a red, ermine-trimmed cape, and he bowed as he asked the crowd to pray that God would bless him.
 
His decision not to live in the Apostolic Palace, his invitations to Vatican trash collectors and gardeners and other employees to join him for his daily morning Mass, his insistence on going to the Italian island of Lampedusa to celebrate Mass and pray for migrants who had drowned in the Mediterranean captivated the attention of the media.
 
But not everyone was pleased with the seeming ease with which he set aside pomp and protocol. And tensions within the Catholic community grew as he expressed openness to LGBTQ Catholics and to those living in what the church considers irregular marriage situations and when he said in an interview in 2013 that the church cannot talk only about abortion, gay marriage and contraception.
 
One kind of summary of his first 10 years as pope can be found in numbers: He has made 40 trips abroad, visiting 60 countries; in eight consistories he created 95 cardinals under the age of 80 and eligible to vote in a conclave and paid tribute to 26 churchmen over the age of 80; and he has presided over the canonizations of 911 new saints, including a group of more than 800 martyrs, but also Sts. John Paul II, John XXIII and Paul VI.
 
In his first major document, the apostolic exhortation "The Joy of the Gospel," he laid out a program for his papacy, looking inside the church and outside at the world to see what needed to be done to "encourage and guide the whole church in a new phase of evangelization, one marked by enthusiasm and vitality."
 
The document included a discussion of the need to reform church institutions to highlight their missionary role; to encourage pastoral workers to listen to and stand with the people they were ministering to — his famous line about having "the smell of the sheep"; to deepen an understanding of the church as "the entire people of God" and not as an institution or, worse, a club of the elect; to integrate the poor into the church and society, rather than simply see them as objects of assistance; and to promote peace and dialogue.
 
For Canadian Cardinal Michael Czerny, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, the agenda of Pope Francis is the original agenda of the Second Vatican Council.
 
Unlike St. John Paul II and the late Pope Benedict XVI, Pope Francis did not attend any of the council sessions. And, in fact, because he was ordained to the priesthood Dec. 13, 1969, he is the first pope to be ordained a priest after Vatican II.
 
"After Scripture and tradition, the council is the significant foundation, and I would say, characteristic orientation of this papacy," the cardinal told Catholic News Service. "He has taken the council not from a collection of decrees, but from the lived experience of the council as implemented, as lived, as tested, as developed, you might say, in the church of Latin America."
 
St. John XXIII launched the council with a pastoral focus on what it means to be the church in the modern world, he said. The papacies of St. John Paul and Pope Benedict, he said, "reverted to a more doctrinal understanding of the council" with "some very good results and with some massive, unfinished business."
 
While the work of Pope Francis' predecessors was important, he said, "I don't think it picked up the primary agenda (of the council), which was implementing a new understanding of church in the modern world, a new way of evangelizing because the world is so different from how it was, let's say, at the end of World War II."
 
Emilce Cuda, an Argentine theologian and secretary of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, agreed that a key to understanding Pope Francis' pontificate is knowing how Vatican II was lived in Latin America with respect for popular piety and culture, and trust in the "sensus fidei," the notion that the baptized together have a "sense of faith" and an ability "to understand what God says to us, to his people, in every moment."
 
"There in the popular culture, in the peripheries, and in all the people of God, we can hear what God wants from us, or what God tells us to do in response to social problems and in the church in each moment," she said. "We are in history and history is a movement, and the situation is not the same (as) in the 20th century or in the 21st century."
 
As for disagreements with or even controversies about the papacy of Pope Francis, Cardinal Czerny warned against confusing "loud with representative or loud with majority. Loud doesn't mean any of those things; it means loud."
 
But, he said, "the patience of Pope Francis" leads him and encourages others to recognize that the pope's critics "are not 100% off beam," or off track; there usually is a grain of truth in what they say or an important value they hold dear that is being overlooked.
 
Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, told CNS he believes the first 10 years of Pope Francis' pontificate have been preparation for "what's happening right now, and that's the synodal conversation."
 
The Second Vatican Council called Catholics to read the "signs of the times" and respond. And, the cardinal said, "this notion that we don't have automatically prepared prescriptions for every challenge that faces us leads us to a fundamental tenet of our belief," which is belief "in the Holy Spirit, the lord and giver of life."
 
The synod process, which began with listening to people around the globe and will move toward two assemblies mainly of bishops, is about listening to the Holy Spirit.
 
While the synod involves meetings, Cardinal Tobin said, "synodality is a way of being church. It's an ancient way of being church that is being recovered and lived in the circumstances in which we face ourselves today. And so, to my mind, that's sort of the capstone of what Pope Francis has been working for over the last decade."
 
"I’ve called synodality his long game,” the cardinal said. “He’s convinced that the changed circumstances of our world and our world going forward demand a new appreciation for the role of the Holy Spirit and a way to access that gift that is given to all of us by virtue of our baptism.”
 
Pope Francis has been laying the foundation for the new synod process since the beginning of his pontificate, said Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago. “There’s an organic whole to all of this.”
 
“I just wonder if, from the very beginning, he had in his mind that this would be the trajectory of his pontificate, and the synod on synodality I think is, in some way, the opportunity for him to pull everything together,” he said. “There are people who want him to go faster, but he wants things to be held together and the church to be held together.”
 
Asked what he thought was the most significant aspect of Pope Francis’ pontificate, the cardinal cited his predecessor, the late Cardinal Francis E. George, who participated in the 2013 conclave, and said the best description of Pope Francis was “He’s free.”
 
“He’s free in the sense of wanting to listen to different voices in the life of the church,” Cardinal Cupich said. “He’s free in being imaginative, but also he has the kind of freedom that really allows him to be joyful in this ministry.”
 
“John Paul II told us what we should do. Benedict told us why we should do it. And Francis is saying, ‘Do it,'” the cardinal said. Pope Francis is leading by example in how he cares for the poor, sees God at work in people’s real lives and reaches out to people often overlooked by the church.
 
“I think history will look back on this pontificate as historic, as pivotal in the life of the church,” Cardinal Cupich said.
Watch related video, “Pope Francis’ 10-year legacy”: https://youtu.be/TyUP2LCQ8cw

Pope Francis’ pontificate: A timeline
 

2013, March 13: Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Buenos Aires, Argentina, is elected pope on the second day of the conclave becoming the first pope from the Southern Hemisphere and the first non-European elected in almost 1,300 years. The Jesuit was also the first member of his order to be elected pope and the first member of any religious order elected in nearly two centuries.
 
2013, July 8: Pope Francis makes his first trip outside of Rome, choosing to go to the Italian island of Lampedusa to underline the plight of migrants crossing the Mediterranean and the countless lives lost at sea.
 
2014, June 8: Pope Francis, Israeli President Shimon Peres, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople and others come together in the Vatican Gardens for an unprecedented gathering to pray for peace in the Holy Land.
 
2015, Sept. 19-27: Pope Francis travels to Cuba then to Washington, D.C., New York and Philadelphia during his first visit to the United States. He addressed Congress, the United Nations and the World Meeting and Families, canonized St. Junipero Serra and visited the 9/11 memorial in New York.
 
2015, Dec. 8: Pope Francis opens the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica to inaugurate a Holy Year of Mercy. He invited churches around the world to designate a holy door as a reminder of his call for reconciliation.
 
2016, Feb. 12-17: Pope Francis, on his way to Mexico, stops in Cuba to meet Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill of Moscow at the Havana airport and sign a joint declaration in the presence of Cuban President Raul Castro. In Mexico, he celebrated Mass in Ciudad Juárez, which borders El Paso, Texas. Hundreds of thousands of people attended the Mass, which included faithful on both sides of the border.
 
2017, April 13: Pope Francis goes to a maximum security to celebrate the Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper and washes the feet of 12 prisoners, including three women and a Muslim man, who was preparing for baptism. The celebration continued a practice he began as archbishop of Buenos Aires and performed every Holy Thursday as pope: including Catholics and non-Catholics, men and women, especially those who are marginalized in the foot-washing rite.
 
2018, Aug. 2: Pope Francis orders the revision of the Catechism of the Catholic Church to describe the death penalty as morally inadmissible and to affirm that the church “works with determination for its abolition worldwide.”
 
2018, April 21: Pope Francis appoints three women as consultors to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the first-time women and laypeople were named as active contributors — not support staff. They joined a growing number of women the pope has named to top-level positions at the Vatican.
 
2019, Feb. 4: Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmad el-Tayeb, grand imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar mosque and university, sign the document on “Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together” during an interreligious meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
 
2019, Feb. 21-24: Pope Francis convenes a global summit on child protection and abuse, bringing together nearly 200 church leaders — presidents of bishops’ conferences, the heads of the Eastern Catholic churches, superiors of men’s and women’s religious orders, survivors and Roman Curia officials. The summit at the Vatican included a penitential liturgy.
 
2020, March 27: In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis prays and delivers his extraordinary blessing “urbi et orbi” (to the city and the world) during an evening prayer service from St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican. St. Peter’s Square was empty, and the service was livestreamed.
 
2021, March 5-8: Pope visits Iraq amidst sporadic violence continuing in the country and COVID-19. He honored those who remained faithful and worked to rebuild the country.
 
2021, July 4: The pope undergoes a three-hour scheduled surgery at a Rome hospital to remove part of his colon. Officials said it was required to treat diverticulitis, when bulging pouches in the lining of the intestine or colon become inflamed or infected. Throughout his pontificate he has suffered bouts of painful sciatica, and knee problems led him to start using a wheelchair in 2022.
 
2022, July 24-29: Pope Francis makes “a penitential trip” to Canada to meet with, listen to and apologize to members of Canada’s First Nation, Métis and Inuit communities, especially those who experienced abuse or attempts at forced assimilation at church-run residential schools.
 
2023, Jan. 5: Pope Francis presides over the funeral Mass for Pope Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Square. It was the first time in more than 200 years that a pope celebrated the funeral of his predecessor.
 
2023, March 13: Pope Francis celebrates his 10th anniversary as pope.
 
 

A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope

Selection from the Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii Gaudium (The Joy of the Gospel) by Pope Francis, promulgated November 24, 2013

CHAPTER ONE

THE CHURCH’S MISSIONARY
TRANSFORMATION

An ecclesial renewal which cannot be deferred

27. I dream of a “missionary option”, that is, a missionary impulse capable of transforming everything, so that the Church’s customs, ways of doing things, times and schedules, language and structures can be suitably channeled for the evangelization of today’s world rather than for her self-preservation. The renewal of structures demanded by pastoral conversion can only be understood in this light: as part of an effort to make them more mission-oriented, to make ordinary pastoral activity on every level more inclusive and open, to inspire in pastoral workers a constant desire to go forth and in this way to elicit a positive response from all those whom Jesus summons to friendship with himself. As John Paul II once said to the Bishops of Oceania: “All renewal in the Church must have mission as its goal if it is not to fall prey to a kind of ecclesial introversion.”[25]

28. The parish is not an outdated institution; precisely because it possesses great flexibility, it can assume quite different contours depending on the openness and missionary creativity of the pastor and the community. While certainly not the only institution which evangelizes, if the parish proves capable of self-renewal and constant adaptivity, it continues to be “the Church living in the midst of the homes of her sons and daughters.”[26] This presumes that it really is in contact with the homes and the lives of its people, and does not become a useless structure out of touch with people or a self-absorbed group made up of a chosen few. The parish is the presence of the Church in a given territory, an environment for hearing God’s word, for growth in the Christian life, for dialogue, proclamation, charitable outreach, worship and celebration.[27] In all its activities the parish encourages and trains its members to be evangelizers.[28] It is a community of communities, a sanctuary where the thirsty come to drink in the midst of their journey, and a center of constant missionary outreach. We must admit, though, that the call to review and renew our parishes has not yet sufficed to bring them nearer to people, to make them environments of living communion and participation, and to make them completely mission-oriented.

29. Other Church institutions, basic communities and small communities, movements, and forms of association are a source of enrichment for the Church, raised up by the Spirit for evangelizing different areas and sectors. Frequently they bring a new evangelizing fervor and a new capacity for dialogue with the world whereby the Church is renewed. But it will prove beneficial for them not to lose contact with the rich reality of the local parish and to participate readily in the overall pastoral activity of the particular Church.[29] This kind of integration will prevent them from concentrating only on part of the Gospel or the Church, or becoming nomads without roots.

30. Each particular Church, as a portion of the Catholic Church under the leadership of its bishop, is likewise called to missionary conversion. It is the primary subject of evangelization,[30] since it is the concrete manifestation of the one Church in one specific place, and in it “the one, holy, catholic, and apostolic Church of Christ is truly present and operative.”[31] It is the Church incarnate in a certain place, equipped with all the means of salvation bestowed by Christ, but with local features. Its joy in communicating Jesus Christ is expressed both by a concern to preach him to areas in greater need and in constantly going forth to the outskirts of its own territory or towards new sociocultural settings.[32]Wherever the need for the light and the life of the Risen Christ is greatest, it will want to be there.[33]To make this missionary impulse ever more focused, generous and fruitful, I encourage each particular Church to undertake a resolute process of discernment, purification and reform.

31. The bishop must always foster this missionary communion in his diocesan Church, following the ideal of the first Christian communities, in which the believers were of one heart and one soul (cf. Acts4:32). To do so, he will sometimes go before his people, pointing the way and keeping their hope vibrant. At other times, he will simply be in their midst with his unassuming and merciful presence. At yet other times, he will have to walk after them, helping those who lag behind and – above all – allowing the flock to strike out on new paths. In his mission of fostering a dynamic, open and missionary communion, he will have to encourage and develop the means of participation proposed in the Code of Canon Law,[34] and other forms of pastoral dialogue, out of a desire to listen to everyone and not simply to those who would tell him what he would like to hear. Yet the principal aim of these participatory processes should not be ecclesiastical organization but rather the missionary aspiration of reaching everyone.

32. Since I am called to put into practice what I ask of others, I too must think about a conversion of the papacy. It is my duty, as the Bishop of Rome, to be open to suggestions which can help make the exercise of my ministry more faithful to the meaning which Jesus Christ wished to give it and to the present needs of evangelization. Pope John Paul II asked for help in finding “a way of exercising the primacy which, while in no way renouncing what is essential to its mission, is nonetheless open to a new situation.”[35] We have made little progress in this regard. The papacy and the central structures of the universal Church also need to hear the call to pastoral conversion. The Second Vatican Council stated that, like the ancient patriarchal Churches, episcopal conferences are in a position “to contribute in many and fruitful ways to the concrete realization of the collegial spirit.”[36] Yet this desire has not been fully realized, since a juridical status of episcopal conferences which would see them as subjects of specific attributions, including genuine doctrinal authority, has not yet been sufficiently elaborated.[37] Excessive centralization, rather than proving helpful, complicates the Church’s life and her missionary outreach.

33. Pastoral ministry in a missionary key seeks to abandon the complacent attitude that says: “We have always done it this way.” I invite everyone to be bold and creative in this task of rethinking the goals, structures, style and methods of evangelization in their respective communities. A proposal of goals without an adequate communal search for the means of achieving them will inevitably prove illusory. I encourage everyone to apply the guidelines found in this document generously and courageously, without inhibitions or fear. The important thing is to not walk alone, but to rely on each other as brothers and sisters, and especially under the leadership of the bishops, in a wise and realistic pastoral discernment.

My Prayer for You

On this day when we celebrate the many blessings that St. Patrick continues to bestow on the people of Ireland and those of Irish heritage throughout the world, let’s join in saying in his words:

“I pray God that He give me perseverance and deign to grant that I should render Him faithful witness until my passing from this life, all for the sake of my God.”

Lá fhéile Pádraig sona dhaoibh! Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

 

Marzo 17, 2023
Vol. 4. No. 14
Mis queridos hermanos y hermanas en Cristo,
 
El 13 de marzo, el Papa Francisco celebró el décimo aniversario de su elección como Obispo de Roma. En la década que ha transcurrido, hemos llegado a conocerle como un hombre de humildad y un apasionado defensor de los pobres y los miembros marginados de la familia de Dios. 
 
Hay algo profético en el Papa Francisco. Imaginen a Juan el Bautista con una sonrisa sincera predicando la “infinita misericordia” de Dios. El no duda en llamar la atención sobre las formas en que somos blandos, perezosos o autoindulgentes, pero lo hace de manera que nos da esperanza y aliento.
 
Estamos llamados a ser mejores, dice el Santo Padre. Estamos llamados a hacer más — y a ser más — que simplemente quedarnos dentro, donde estamos seguros y cómodos. Estamos llamados a “salir de nuestra propia comodidad” para ser discípulos misioneros de Cristo (“Evangelii Gaudium”, # 20).
 
Tendemos a pensar que los misioneros son otras personas (no nosotros), que tienen una vocación especial y dones únicos. Hemos llegado a pensar que los misioneros son clérigos, religiosos consagrados, o laicos que viajan a tierras lejanas y soportan muchas dificultades para predicar el Evangelio a quienes no conocen a Jesucristo.
 
El Papa Francisco nos dice que esta imagen no es errónea, pero es incompleta. Todos estamos llamados a ser misioneros, discípulos de Jesucristo que llevan su Buena Nueva a los demás—en nuestros hogares y lugares de trabajo, en nuestras parroquias y vecindarios, y en nuestras contribuciones personales de tiempo, talento y tesoro a la misión mundial de la Iglesia.
 
“Ante todo”, dice el Santo Padre, “el Evangelio nos invita a responder al Dios amante que nos salva, reconociéndolo en los demás y saliendo de nosotros mismos para buscar el bien de todos” (EG, #39).
 
Desde que llegué a la Arquidiócesis de Newark hace más de seis años, me he estado preguntando a dónde nos llama el Espíritu Santo para ir como misioneros de Cristo. He pasado mucho tiempo escuchando a la gente de todas las regiones del norte de New Jersey. También he tratado de escuchar lo que el Señor dice — a mí y a todos nosotros — sobre los desafíos que enfrentamos al tratar de evangelizar al pueblo de Dios aquí en casa y en todo el mundo.
 
He aquí algunas de las preguntas que han surgido durante este tiempo sinodal de escucha y discernimiento orante, mientras he tratado de escuchar lo que el Espíritu Santo nos llama a ser y hacer como arquidiócesis misionera:
  • ¿Cómo podemos evangelizar más eficazmente a la Iglesia joven? ¿Cómo podemos invitar a nuestros jóvenes y jóvenes adultos a experimentar el amor de Dios por ellos y, a cambio llegar a los demás?
  • Los matrimonios y las familias tienen hoy más dificultades que nunca. ¿Qué estamos llamados a hacer para fortalecer el matrimonio y la vida familiar por el bien de millones de hombres, mujeres y niños y de la sociedad en su conjunto?
  • ¿Qué hay de los “extranjeros” entre nosotros—especialmente el creciente número de inmigrantes y refugiados? ¿Cómo estamos llamados a acogerlos y a aprender de ellos como nuestros hermanos y hermanas en Cristo? ¿Cómo podemos ir más allá de nuestras zonas de confort para asegurarnos de que no son extraños y de que escuchamos el mensaje del amor y la misericordia sin límites de Dios acogiéndolos en nuestros corazones y hogares?
  • ¿Cómo podemos poner en práctica las enseñanzas del Papa Francisco en sus encíclicas Fratelli Tutti y Laudato Si', y en sus exhortaciones apostólicas sobre la llamada a la santidad, el amor en la familia y la alegría del Evangelio? ¿Cómo podemos estar unidos como miembros de la familia de Dios que cuidan unos de otros y de nuestra casa común?
  • Aunque somos una Iglesia local (una arquidiócesis), también somos parte integrante de la comunidad mundial (la Iglesia universal). ¿Cómo podemos ampliar nuestros horizontes y ayudar a atender las necesidades de nuestros hermanos y hermanas que están lejos de nosotros—en Ucrania, Turquía y Siria, y en regiones del mundo abrumadas por la pobreza, el hambre, la enfermedad y la guerra?
  • ¿Cómo podemos ayudar a las parroquias de nuestra arquidiócesis que están luchando contra la disminución de la asistencia a Misa, las dificultades financieras y todos los retos agravados por el COVID-19, las dificultades económicas y el malestar social? ¿Podemos encontrar formas de ayudarles a afrontar estos retos por el bien de nuestra misión común? ¿Cómo podemos utilizar nuestra diversidad como comunidades individuales y parroquiales como fuente de unidad y solidaridad?
  • ¿Cómo podemos convertirnos en una comunidad más sinodal—comprometida con el discernimiento orante, con la escucha atenta de la Palabra de Dios y de los demás, y con la realización de nuestra misión compartida? ¿Cómo podemos caminar juntos como hermanos y hermanas que soportan las cargas de los demás al mismo tiempo que comparten su alegría? 
 
El mandato evangélico de “vayan, pues, a las gentes de todas las naciones, y háganlas mis discípulos" (Mt 28,19) tiene para nosotros una dimensión tanto local como global. Como dice el Papa Francisco, “La parroquia no es una estructura caduca; precisamente porque tiene una gran plasticidad”. Del mismo modo, el Santo Padre llama a las diócesis como la nuestra a experimentar formas de “conversión pastoral y misionera” (EG, #28-30).
 
¿Hacia dónde nos llama Dios como Iglesia en el norte de New Jersey? Puede que no conozcamos los detalles, pero la dirección está clara. Estamos siendo invitados, y desafiados, a ir más allá de nuestras zonas de confort y a ser misioneros de Cristo.
 
Durante este tiempo de Cuaresma, mientras continuamos nuestro viaje sinodal, oremos por el don de la gratitud gozosa por la muerte y resurrección de Cristo, que nos han liberado para servir a Dios y a los demás. Oremos también para que el Espíritu Santo ilumine nuestras mentes y nuestros corazones, para que podamos cumplir siempre la voluntad de Dios.

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.
Arzobispo de Newark 
 
 

10 años de pontificado nos han preparado para un dialogo sinodal: Cardenal Tobin (Aniversario del Papa Francisco)

By Cindy Wooden, OSV News March 8, 2023
 
Durante una década, incluso cuando se discute el funcionamiento interno del Vaticano, el Papa Francisco ha insistido en que la Iglesia no es la Iglesia de Cristo si no se extiende, compartiendo la “alegría del Evangelio” y poniendo a los pobres en el centro de su atención.
 
Las señales de que su papado sería diferente comenzaron en el momento en que salió al balcón de la Basílica de San Pedro la tarde del 13 de marzo de 2013: No llevaba capa roja con ribetes de armiño y se inclinó mientras pedía a la multitud que rezara para que Dios le bendijera.
 
Su decisión de no vivir en el Palacio Apostólico, sus invitaciones a las personas que recolectan basura y jardineros del Vaticano y a otros empleados a unirse a él en su Misa matutina diaria, su insistencia en ir a la isla italiana de Lampedusa para celebrar Misa y rezar por los emigrantes ahogados en el Mediterráneo cautivaron la atención de los medios de comunicación.
 
Pero no todo el mundo estaba contento con la aparente facilidad con la que dejaba de lado la pompa y el protocolo. Y las tensiones dentro de la comunidad católica aumentaron cuando expresó su apertura a los católicos LGBTQ y a quienes viven en lo que la Iglesia considera situaciones matrimoniales irregulares y cuando dijo en una entrevista en 2013 que la Iglesia no puede hablar sólo de aborto, matrimonio homosexual y anticoncepción.
 
Una especie de resumen de sus primeros 10 años como Papa puede encontrarse en los números: Ha realizado 40 viajes al extranjero, visitando 60 países; en ocho consistorios ha creado 95 cardenales menores de 80 años y con derecho a voto en cónclave y ha rendido homenaje a 26 eclesiásticos mayores de 80 años; y ha presidido las canonizaciones de 911 nuevos santos, entre ellos un grupo de más de 800 mártires, pero también los Santos Juan Pablo II, Juan XXIII y Pablo VI.
 
En su primer documento importante, la exhortación apostólica “La alegría del Evangelio”, estableció un programa para su papado, mirando dentro de la Iglesia y fuera de ella hacia el mundo para ver lo que había que hacer para “animar y guiar a toda la Iglesia en una nueva fase de evangelización, marcada por el entusiasmo y la vitalidad”.
 
El documento incluía un debate sobre la necesidad de reformar las instituciones eclesiásticas para resaltar su papel misionero; animar a los agentes pastorales a escuchar y estar junto a la gente a la que servían — su famosa frase sobre tener “olor a oveja”; profundizar en la comprensión de la Iglesia como “todo el pueblo de Dios” y no como una institución o, peor aún, un club de elegidos; integrar a los pobres en la Iglesia y la sociedad, en lugar de verlos simplemente como objetos de asistencia; y promover la paz y el diálogo.
 
Para el cardenal canadiense Michael Czerny, prefecto del Dicasterio para la Promoción del Desarrollo Humano Integral, la agenda del Papa Francisco es la agenda original del Concilio Vaticano II.
 
A diferencia de San Juan Pablo II y del difunto Papa Benedicto XVI, el Papa Francisco no asistió a ninguna de las sesiones del Concilio. Y, de hecho, como fue ordenado sacerdote el 13 de diciembre de 1969, es el primer papa ordenado sacerdote después del Concilio Vaticano II.
 
“Después de la Escritura y la tradición, el concilio es el fundamento significativo, y yo diría, la orientación característica de este papado”, dijo el cardenal a Catholic News Service. “Él ha tomado el concilio no de una colección de decretos, sino de la experiencia vivida del concilio como implementado, como vivido, como probado, como desarrollado, se podría decir, en la Iglesia de América Latina”.
 
San Juan XXIII lanzó el concilio con un enfoque pastoral sobre lo que significa ser la Iglesia en el mundo moderno, dijo. Los papados de San Juan Pablo II y Benedicto XVI, dijo, “volvieron a una comprensión más doctrinal del concilio” con “algunos resultados muy buenos y con algunos enormes asuntos inacabados”.
 
Aunque el trabajo de los predecesores del Papa Francisco fue importante, dijo, “no creo que recogiera la agenda principal (del concilio), que era implementar una nueva comprensión de la Iglesia en el mundo moderno, una nueva forma de evangelizar porque el mundo es tan diferente de cómo era, digamos, al final de la Segunda Guerra Mundial”.
 
Emilce Cuda, teóloga argentina y secretaria de la Pontificia Comisión para América Latina, coincidió en que una clave para entender el pontificado del Papa Francisco es conocer cómo se vivió el Vaticano II en América Latina con respeto a la piedad y la cultura popular, y confianza en el “sensus fidei”, la noción de que los bautizados juntos tienen un “sentido de fe” y una capacidad “de entender lo que Dios nos dice a nosotros, a su pueblo, en cada momento”.
 
“Ahí, en la cultura popular, en las periferias, y en todo el pueblo de Dios, podemos escuchar lo que Dios quiere de nosotros, o lo que Dios nos dice que hagamos en respuesta a los problemas sociales y en la Iglesia en cada momento”, dijo. “Estamos en la historia y la historia es un movimiento, y la situación no es la misma (que) en el siglo XX o en el siglo XXI”.
 
En cuanto a los desacuerdos o incluso controversias sobre el papado del Papa Francisco, el Cardenal Czerny advirtió que no se debe confundir “ruidoso con representativo o ruidoso con mayoritario. Ruidoso no significa ninguna de esas cosas; significa ruidoso”.
 
Pero, dijo, “la paciencia del Papa Francisco” lo lleva, y anima a otros, a reconocer que los críticos del Papa “no están 100% equivocados”, o descarrilados; por lo general hay un grano de verdad en lo que dicen o un valor importante que aprecian que se está pasando por alto.
 
El Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin de Newark, Nueva Jersey, dijo a CNS que cree que los primeros 10 años del pontificado del Papa Francisco han sido una preparación para “lo que está sucediendo ahora, y esa es la conversación sinodal.”
 
El Concilio Vaticano II pidió a los católicos que leyeran los “signos de los tiempos” y respondieran. Y, dijo el cardenal, “esta noción de que no tenemos recetas preparadas automáticamente para cada desafío que se nos presenta nos lleva a un principio fundamental de nuestra creencia”, que es la creencia “en el Espíritu Santo, señor y dador de vida”.
 
El proceso sinodal, que comenzó escuchando a personas de todo el mundo y avanzará hacia dos asambleas principalmente de obispos, consiste en escuchar al Espíritu Santo.
 
Aunque el sínodo implica reuniones, el Cardenal Tobin afirmó que “la sinodalidad es una forma de ser Iglesia. Es una forma antigua de ser Iglesia que se está recuperando y viviendo en las circunstancias en las que nos encontramos hoy. Y así, en mi opinión, es una especie de piedra angular de lo que el Papa Francisco ha estado trabajando durante la última década”.
 
“He llamado a la sinodalidad su juego a largo plazo”, dijo el cardenal. “Está convencido de que las circunstancias cambiantes de nuestro mundo y de nuestro mundo en el futuro exigen una nueva apreciación del papel del Espíritu Santo y una forma de acceder a ese don que se nos concede a todos en virtud de nuestro bautismo”.
 
El Papa Francisco ha estado sentando las bases para el nuevo proceso sinodal desde el comienzo de su pontificado, dijo el Cardenal Blase J. Cupich de Chicago. “Hay un todo orgánico en todo esto”.
 
“Sólo me pregunto si, desde el principio, tuvo en mente que ésta sería la trayectoria de su pontificado, y el sínodo sobre la sinodalidad creo que es, en cierto modo, la oportunidad para él de unirlo todo”, dijo. “Hay gente que quiere que vaya más rápido, pero él quiere que las cosas se mantengan unidas y que la Iglesia se mantenga unida”.
 
Cuando se le preguntó cuál creía que era el aspecto más significativo del pontificado del Papa Francisco, el cardenal citó a su predecesor, el fallecido Cardenal Francis E. George, que participó en el cónclave de 2013, y dijo que la mejor descripción del Papa Francisco era: “Es libre”.
 
“Es libre en el sentido de querer escuchar voces diferentes en la vida de la Iglesia”, dijo el Cardenal Cupich. “Es libre en el sentido de ser imaginativo, pero también tiene el tipo de libertad que realmente le permite ser alegre en este ministerio”.
 
“Juan Pablo II nos dijo lo que debíamos hacer. Benedicto nos dijo por qué debíamos hacerlo. Y Francisco está diciendo: ‘Háganlo”, dijo el cardenal. El Papa Francisco predica con el ejemplo en la forma en que cuida de los pobres, ve a Dios actuar en la vida real de las personas y se acerca a personas a menudo ignoradas por la Iglesia.
 
“Creo que la historia recordará este pontificado como histórico, como fundamental en la vida de la Iglesia”, dijo el Cardenal Cupich.
 
Ver video relacionado: “El legado de 10 años del Papa Francisco”: https://youtu.be/TyUP2LCQ8cw

Cronología del pontificado del Papa Francisco
 

2013, 13 de marzo: El Cardenal Jorge Mario Bergoglio de Buenos Aires, Argentina, es elegido Papa en el segundo día del cónclave convirtiéndose en el primer Papa del hemisferio sur y el primer no europeo elegido en casi 1,300 años. El jesuita es también el primer miembro de su orden elegido Papa y el primer miembro de una orden religiosa elegido en casi dos siglos.
 
2013, 8 de julio: El Papa Francisco hace su primer viaje fuera de Roma, eligiendo ir a la isla italiana de Lampedusa para subrayar la difícil situación de los migrantes que cruzan el Mediterráneo y las innumerables vidas perdidas en el mar.
 
2014, 8 de junio: El Papa Francisco, el presidente israelí Shimon Peres, el presidente palestino Mahmoud Abbas, el patriarca ecuménico ortodoxo Bartolomé de Constantinopla se reúnen en los Jardines Vaticanos en un encuentro sin precedentes para rezar por la paz en Tierra Santa.
 
2015, del 19 al 27 de septiembre: El Papa Francisco viaja a Cuba y luego a Washington, D.C., Nueva York y Filadelfia durante su primera visita a Estados Unidos. Dio discursos en el Congreso, las Naciones Unidas y el Encuentro Mundial de las Familias, canoniza a San Junípero Serra y visita el memorial del 9/11 en Nueva York.
 
2015, 8 de diciembre: El Papa Francisco abre la Puerta Santa de la Basílica de San Pedro para inaugurar un Año Santo de la Misericordia. Invitó a las iglesias de todo el mundo a designar una puerta santa como recordatorio de su llamamiento a la reconciliación.
 
2016, 12-17 de febrero: El Papa Francisco, de camino a México, hace escala en Cuba para reunirse con el patriarca ortodoxo ruso Kirill de Moscú en el aeropuerto de La Habana y firmar una declaración conjunta en presencia del presidente cubano Raúl Castro. En México, celebró una Misa en Ciudad Juárez, en la frontera con El Paso (Texas). Cientos de miles de personas asistieron a la Misa, que incluyó a fieles de ambos lados de la frontera.
 
2017, 13 de abril: El Papa Francisco acude a un centro de máxima seguridad para celebrar la Misa del Jueves Santo de la Cena del Señor y lava los pies a 12 presos, entre ellos tres mujeres y un hombre musulmán, que se preparaba para el bautismo. La celebración continuó una práctica que inició como arzobispo de Buenos Aires y que realiza cada Jueves Santo como Papa: incluir en el rito del lavatorio de pies a católicos y no católicos, hombres y mujeres, especialmente a los marginados.
 
2018, 2 de agosto: El Papa Francisco ordena la revisión del Catecismo de la Iglesia Católica para describir la pena de muerte como moralmente inadmisible y afirmar que la Iglesia “trabaja con determinación por su abolición en todo el mundo.”
 
2018, 21 de abril: El Papa Francisco nombra a tres mujeres para ser consultoras de la Congregación para la Doctrina de la Fe, la primera vez que se nombra a mujeres y laicos como colaboradores activos — no personal de apoyo. Se unieron a un creciente número de mujeres que el Papa ha nombrado para puestos de alto nivel en el Vaticano.
 
2019, 4 de febrero: El Papa Francisco y el jeque Ahmad el-Tayeb, gran imán de la mezquita y universidad egipcia de Al-Azhar, firman el documento sobre “Fraternidad humana por la paz mundial y la convivencia” durante un encuentro interreligioso en Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos.
 
2019, del 21 al 24 de febrero: El Papa Francisco convoca una cumbre mundial sobre protección y abusos a menores, que reúne a cerca de 200 líderes eclesiásticos: presidentes de conferencias episcopales, los jefes de las iglesias católicas orientales, superiores de órdenes religiosas masculinas y femeninas, sobrevivientes y funcionarios de la Curia Romana. La cumbre en el Vaticano incluyó una liturgia penitencial.
 
2020, 27 de marzo: En medio de la pandemia de coronavirus, el Papa Francisco reza y pronuncia su bendición extraordinaria “urbi et orbi” (a la ciudad y al mundo) durante un servicio de oración vespertino desde la Basílica de San Pedro en el Vaticano. La Plaza San Pedro estaba vacía, y el servicio fue retransmitido en directo.
 
2021, 5-8 de marzo: El Papa visita Irak en medio de la violencia esporádica que continúa en el país y COVID-19. Rinde homenaje a quienes permanecieron fieles y trabajaron para reconstruir el país.
 
2021, 4 de julio: El Papa se somete a una operación programada de tres horas en un hospital de Roma para extirparle parte del colon. Funcionarios dijeron que dicha operación era necesaria para tratar su diverticulitis, cuando las bolsas abultadas en el revestimiento del intestino o colon se inflaman o infectan. A lo largo de su pontificado ha sufrido ataques de ciática y problemas de rodilla que le obligaron a utilizar una silla de ruedas en 2022.
 
2022, del 24 al 29 de julio: El Papa Francisco realiza “un viaje penitencial” a Canadá para reunirse, escuchar y pedir perdón a los miembros de las comunidades canadienses de Primeras Naciones, Métis e Inuit, especialmente a aquellos que sufrieron abusos o intentos de asimilación forzosa en los internados gestionados por la Iglesia.
 
2023, 5 de enero: El Papa Francisco preside la misa funeral por el Papa Benedicto XVI en la Plaza de San Pedro. Es la primera vez en más de 200 años que un Papa celebra el funeral de su predecesor.
 
2023, 13 de marzo: El Papa Francisco celebra su décimo aniversario como Papa.
 

Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco: Palabras de Desafío y Esperanza

Una Selección de la Exhortación Apostólica Evangelii Gaudium (La Alegría del Evangelio) del Papa Francisco, promulgaada el 24 de noviembre del 2013.

CAPÍTULO PRIMERO

LA TRANSFORMACIÓN MISIONERA DE LA IGLESIA

Una impostergable renovación eclesial

27. Sueño con una “opción misionera” capaz de transformarlo todo, para que las costumbres, los estilos, los horarios, el lenguaje y toda estructura eclesial se conviertan en un cauce adecuado para la evangelización del mundo actual más que para la auto preservación. La reforma de estructuras que exige la conversión pastoral sólo puede entenderse en este sentido: procurar que todas ellas se vuelvan más misioneras, que la pastoral ordinaria en todas sus instancias sea más expansiva y abierta, que coloque a los agentes pastorales en constante actitud de salida y favorezca así la respuesta positiva de todos aquellos a quienes Jesús convoca a su amistad. Como dijo una vez Juan Pablo II a los Obispos de Oceanía, “toda renovación en el seno de la Iglesia debe tender a la misión como objetivo para no caer presa de una especie de introversión eclesial”. [25]

28. La parroquia no es una estructura caduca; precisamente porque tiene una gran plasticidad, puede tomar formas muy diversas que requieren la docilidad y la creatividad misionera del Pastor y de la comunidad. Aunque ciertamente no es la única institución evangelizadora, si es capaz de reformarse y adaptarse continuamente, seguirá siendo “la misma Iglesia que vive entre las casas de sus hijos y de sus hijas.”[26] Esto supone que realmente esté en contacto con los hogares y con la vida del pueblo, y no se convierta en una estructura inútil separada de la gente o en un grupo de selectos que se miran a sí mismos. La parroquia es presencia eclesial en un territorio dado, un ámbito para la escucha de la Palabra de Dios, del crecimiento de la vida cristiana, del diálogo, del anuncio, de la caridad generosa, de la adoración y la celebración.[27] A través de todas sus actividades, la parroquia alienta y forma a sus miembros para que sean agentes de evangelización.[28] Es una comunidad de comunidades, un santuario donde los sedientos vienen a beber para seguir caminando, y un centro de constante envío misionero. Pero tenemos que reconocer que el llamado a la revisión y renovación de las parroquias todavía no ha sido suficiente para que estén todavía más cerca de la gente, que sean ámbitos de viva comunión y participación, y se orienten completamente a la misión.

29. Otras instituciones eclesiales, comunidades de base y pequeñas comunidades, movimientos y otras formas de asociación, son una fuente de enriquecimiento para la Iglesia que el Espíritu suscita para evangelizar todos los ambientes y sectores. Muchas veces aportan un nuevo fervor evangelizador y una capacidad de diálogo con el mundo que renuevan a la Iglesia. Pero será muy beneficioso que no pierdan el contacto con esa realidad tan rica de la parroquia local, y que participen gustosamente en la actividad pastoral general de la Iglesia particular.[29] Este tipo de integración evitará que se queden sólo con una parte del Evangelio y de la Iglesia, o que se conviertan en nómadas sin raíces.  

30. Cada Iglesia particular, como una porción de la Iglesia católica bajo la guía de su obispo, también está llamada a la conversión misionera. Ella es el sujeto primario de la evangelización,[30] ya que es la manifestación concreta de la única Iglesia en un lugar específico, y en ella “verdaderamente está y obra la Iglesia de Cristo, que es Una, Santa, Católica y Apostólica”.[31] Es la Iglesia encarnada en un espacio determinado, provista de todos los medios de salvación dados por Cristo, pero con un rostro local. Su alegría de comunicar a Jesucristo se expresa tanto en su preocupación por anunciarlo en otros lugares más necesitados como en una salida constante hacia las periferias de su propio territorio o hacia los nuevos ámbitos socioculturales.[32] Procura estar siempre allí donde hace más falta la luz y la vida del Resucitado.[33] Para que este impulso misionero sea cada vez más intenso, generoso y fecundo, exhorto también a cada Iglesia particular a entrar en un proceso decidido de discernimiento, purificación y reforma.

31. El obispo siempre debe fomentar la comunión misionera en su Iglesia diocesana siguiendo el ideal de las primeras comunidades cristianas, donde los creyentes tenían un solo corazón y una sola alma (cf. Hch 4,32). Para eso, a veces estará delante para indicar el camino y cuidar la esperanza del pueblo, otras veces estará simplemente en medio de todos con su cercanía sencilla y misericordiosa. En ocasiones deberá caminar detrás del pueblo para ayudar a los rezagados y – sobre todo –dejando al rebaño encontrar nuevos caminos. En su misión de fomentar una comunión dinámica, abierta y misionera, tendrá que alentar y desarrollar los mecanismos de participación que propone el Código de Derecho Canónico,[34] y otras formas de diálogo pastoral, con el deseo de escuchar a todos y no sólo a algunos que le dirían lo que le gustaría escuchar. Pero el objetivo de estos procesos participativos no será principalmente la organización eclesial, sino la aspiración misionera de llegar a todos.

32. Dado que estoy llamado a vivir lo que pido a los demás, también debo pensar en una conversión del papado. Es mi deber, como Obispo de Roma, estar abierto a las sugerencias que me puedan ayudar a un ejercicio de mi ministerio que lo vuelva más fiel al sentido que Jesucristo quiso darle y a las necesidades actuales de la evangelización. El Papa Juan Pablo II pidió que se le ayudara a encontrar “una forma del ejercicio del primado que, sin renunciar de ningún modo a lo esencial de su misión, se abra a una situación nueva”.[35] Hemos avanzado poco en ese sentido. También el papado y las estructuras centrales de la Iglesia universal necesitan escuchar el llamado a una conversión pastoral. El Concilio Vaticano Segundo expresó que, como las antiguas Iglesias patriarcales, las Conferencias episcopales pueden “desarrollar una obra múltiple y fecunda, a fin de que el afecto colegial tenga una aplicación concreta”.[36] Pero este deseo no se ha realizado plenamente, porque debido a que un estatuto de las Conferencias episcopales que las conciba como sujetos de atribuciones concretas, incluyendo también alguna auténtica autoridad doctrinal, todavía no se ha explicado suficientemente.[37] Una excesiva centralización, más que ayudar, complica la vida de la Iglesia y su dinámica misionera.

33. El ministerio pastoral en clave de misión pretende abandonar la actitud complaciente del “siempre se ha hecho así”. Invito a todos a ser audaces y creativos en esta tarea de repensar los objetivos, las estructuras, el estilo y los métodos de evangelización en sus respectivas comunidades. Una propuesta de metas sin una adecuada búsqueda comunitaria de los medios para alcanzarlos está condenada a convertirse en mera fantasía. Exhorto a todos a aplicar con generosidad y valentía las orientaciones de este documento, sin prohibiciones ni miedos. Lo importante es no caminar solos, sino contar unos con otros como hermanos y hermanas, y especialmente con la guía de los obispos, en un sabio y realista discernimiento pastoral.

Mi Oración para Ustedes

En este día en que celebramos las muchas bendiciones que San Patricio sigue otorgando al pueblo de Irlanda y a aquellos de ascendencia irlandesa en todo el mundo, unámonos para decir con sus palabras:
 
“Pido a Dios que me dé perseverancia y se digne concederme que sea su fiel testigo hasta el final de mi vida, todo por amor de mi Dios".
 
Lá fhéile Pádraig sona dhaoibh! !Feliz Día de San Patricio!

 

