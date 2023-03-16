For 10 years, Pope Francis has challenged us to move beyond our comfort zones

(Haga clic aquí para ir al texto en español a continuación.) (Click here to go to Spanish text below.)
- How can we more effectively evangelize the young Church? How can we invite our youths and young adults to experience God's love for them and in turn to reach out to others?
- Married couples and families are struggling today as never before. What are we called to do to strengthen marriage and family life for the sake of millions of individual men, women and children and of society as a whole?
- What about the "strangers" in our midst—especially the growing number of immigrants and refugees? How are we called to welcome them, and to learn from them, as our sisters and brothers in Christ? How can we move beyond our comfort zones to make sure that they are not strangers and that we hear the message of God's boundless love and mercy by welcoming them into our hearts and homes?
- How can we implement in practical ways the teaching of Pope Francis in his encyclicals, Fratelli Tutti and Laudato Si', and in his apostolic exhortations on the call to holiness, love in the family, and the joy of the Gospel? How can we be united as members of God's family who care for each other and for our common home?
- While we are a local Church (an archdiocese), we also are an integral part of the global community (the universal Church). How can we broaden our horizons and help serve the needs of our brothers and sisters who are far away from us—in Ukraine, Turkey and Syria, and in regions of the world that are overwhelmed by poverty, hunger, illness and war?
- How can we help parishes in our archdiocese who are struggling with declining Mass attendance, financial difficulties, and all of the challenges that were exacerbated by COVID-19, economic hardship and social unrest? Can we find ways to help them address these challenges for the sake of our common mission? How can we use our diversity as individual and parish communities as a source of unity and solidarity?
- How can we become a more synodal community—committed to prayerful discernment, to attentive listening to the Word of God and each other, and to carrying out our shared mission? How can we walk together as sisters and brothers who bear one another's burdens even as we share each other's joy?
CHAPTER ONE
THE CHURCH’S MISSIONARY
TRANSFORMATION
An ecclesial renewal which cannot be deferred
27. I dream of a “missionary option”, that is, a missionary impulse capable of transforming everything, so that the Church’s customs, ways of doing things, times and schedules, language and structures can be suitably channeled for the evangelization of today’s world rather than for her self-preservation. The renewal of structures demanded by pastoral conversion can only be understood in this light: as part of an effort to make them more mission-oriented, to make ordinary pastoral activity on every level more inclusive and open, to inspire in pastoral workers a constant desire to go forth and in this way to elicit a positive response from all those whom Jesus summons to friendship with himself. As John Paul II once said to the Bishops of Oceania: “All renewal in the Church must have mission as its goal if it is not to fall prey to a kind of ecclesial introversion.”[25]
28. The parish is not an outdated institution; precisely because it possesses great flexibility, it can assume quite different contours depending on the openness and missionary creativity of the pastor and the community. While certainly not the only institution which evangelizes, if the parish proves capable of self-renewal and constant adaptivity, it continues to be “the Church living in the midst of the homes of her sons and daughters.”[26] This presumes that it really is in contact with the homes and the lives of its people, and does not become a useless structure out of touch with people or a self-absorbed group made up of a chosen few. The parish is the presence of the Church in a given territory, an environment for hearing God’s word, for growth in the Christian life, for dialogue, proclamation, charitable outreach, worship and celebration.[27] In all its activities the parish encourages and trains its members to be evangelizers.[28] It is a community of communities, a sanctuary where the thirsty come to drink in the midst of their journey, and a center of constant missionary outreach. We must admit, though, that the call to review and renew our parishes has not yet sufficed to bring them nearer to people, to make them environments of living communion and participation, and to make them completely mission-oriented.
29. Other Church institutions, basic communities and small communities, movements, and forms of association are a source of enrichment for the Church, raised up by the Spirit for evangelizing different areas and sectors. Frequently they bring a new evangelizing fervor and a new capacity for dialogue with the world whereby the Church is renewed. But it will prove beneficial for them not to lose contact with the rich reality of the local parish and to participate readily in the overall pastoral activity of the particular Church.[29] This kind of integration will prevent them from concentrating only on part of the Gospel or the Church, or becoming nomads without roots.
30. Each particular Church, as a portion of the Catholic Church under the leadership of its bishop, is likewise called to missionary conversion. It is the primary subject of evangelization,[30] since it is the concrete manifestation of the one Church in one specific place, and in it “the one, holy, catholic, and apostolic Church of Christ is truly present and operative.”[31] It is the Church incarnate in a certain place, equipped with all the means of salvation bestowed by Christ, but with local features. Its joy in communicating Jesus Christ is expressed both by a concern to preach him to areas in greater need and in constantly going forth to the outskirts of its own territory or towards new sociocultural settings.[32]Wherever the need for the light and the life of the Risen Christ is greatest, it will want to be there.[33]To make this missionary impulse ever more focused, generous and fruitful, I encourage each particular Church to undertake a resolute process of discernment, purification and reform.
31. The bishop must always foster this missionary communion in his diocesan Church, following the ideal of the first Christian communities, in which the believers were of one heart and one soul (cf. Acts4:32). To do so, he will sometimes go before his people, pointing the way and keeping their hope vibrant. At other times, he will simply be in their midst with his unassuming and merciful presence. At yet other times, he will have to walk after them, helping those who lag behind and – above all – allowing the flock to strike out on new paths. In his mission of fostering a dynamic, open and missionary communion, he will have to encourage and develop the means of participation proposed in the Code of Canon Law,[34] and other forms of pastoral dialogue, out of a desire to listen to everyone and not simply to those who would tell him what he would like to hear. Yet the principal aim of these participatory processes should not be ecclesiastical organization but rather the missionary aspiration of reaching everyone.
32. Since I am called to put into practice what I ask of others, I too must think about a conversion of the papacy. It is my duty, as the Bishop of Rome, to be open to suggestions which can help make the exercise of my ministry more faithful to the meaning which Jesus Christ wished to give it and to the present needs of evangelization. Pope John Paul II asked for help in finding “a way of exercising the primacy which, while in no way renouncing what is essential to its mission, is nonetheless open to a new situation.”[35] We have made little progress in this regard. The papacy and the central structures of the universal Church also need to hear the call to pastoral conversion. The Second Vatican Council stated that, like the ancient patriarchal Churches, episcopal conferences are in a position “to contribute in many and fruitful ways to the concrete realization of the collegial spirit.”[36] Yet this desire has not been fully realized, since a juridical status of episcopal conferences which would see them as subjects of specific attributions, including genuine doctrinal authority, has not yet been sufficiently elaborated.[37] Excessive centralization, rather than proving helpful, complicates the Church’s life and her missionary outreach.
33. Pastoral ministry in a missionary key seeks to abandon the complacent attitude that says: “We have always done it this way.” I invite everyone to be bold and creative in this task of rethinking the goals, structures, style and methods of evangelization in their respective communities. A proposal of goals without an adequate communal search for the means of achieving them will inevitably prove illusory. I encourage everyone to apply the guidelines found in this document generously and courageously, without inhibitions or fear. The important thing is to not walk alone, but to rely on each other as brothers and sisters, and especially under the leadership of the bishops, in a wise and realistic pastoral discernment.
My Prayer for You
On this day when we celebrate the many blessings that St. Patrick continues to bestow on the people of Ireland and those of Irish heritage throughout the world, let’s join in saying in his words:
“I pray God that He give me perseverance and deign to grant that I should render Him faithful witness until my passing from this life, all for the sake of my God.”
Lá fhéile Pádraig sona dhaoibh! Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
- ¿Cómo podemos evangelizar más eficazmente a la Iglesia joven? ¿Cómo podemos invitar a nuestros jóvenes y jóvenes adultos a experimentar el amor de Dios por ellos y, a cambio llegar a los demás?
- Los matrimonios y las familias tienen hoy más dificultades que nunca. ¿Qué estamos llamados a hacer para fortalecer el matrimonio y la vida familiar por el bien de millones de hombres, mujeres y niños y de la sociedad en su conjunto?
- ¿Qué hay de los “extranjeros” entre nosotros—especialmente el creciente número de inmigrantes y refugiados? ¿Cómo estamos llamados a acogerlos y a aprender de ellos como nuestros hermanos y hermanas en Cristo? ¿Cómo podemos ir más allá de nuestras zonas de confort para asegurarnos de que no son extraños y de que escuchamos el mensaje del amor y la misericordia sin límites de Dios acogiéndolos en nuestros corazones y hogares?
- ¿Cómo podemos poner en práctica las enseñanzas del Papa Francisco en sus encíclicas Fratelli Tutti y Laudato Si', y en sus exhortaciones apostólicas sobre la llamada a la santidad, el amor en la familia y la alegría del Evangelio? ¿Cómo podemos estar unidos como miembros de la familia de Dios que cuidan unos de otros y de nuestra casa común?
- Aunque somos una Iglesia local (una arquidiócesis), también somos parte integrante de la comunidad mundial (la Iglesia universal). ¿Cómo podemos ampliar nuestros horizontes y ayudar a atender las necesidades de nuestros hermanos y hermanas que están lejos de nosotros—en Ucrania, Turquía y Siria, y en regiones del mundo abrumadas por la pobreza, el hambre, la enfermedad y la guerra?
- ¿Cómo podemos ayudar a las parroquias de nuestra arquidiócesis que están luchando contra la disminución de la asistencia a Misa, las dificultades financieras y todos los retos agravados por el COVID-19, las dificultades económicas y el malestar social? ¿Podemos encontrar formas de ayudarles a afrontar estos retos por el bien de nuestra misión común? ¿Cómo podemos utilizar nuestra diversidad como comunidades individuales y parroquiales como fuente de unidad y solidaridad?
- ¿Cómo podemos convertirnos en una comunidad más sinodal—comprometida con el discernimiento orante, con la escucha atenta de la Palabra de Dios y de los demás, y con la realización de nuestra misión compartida? ¿Cómo podemos caminar juntos como hermanos y hermanas que soportan las cargas de los demás al mismo tiempo que comparten su alegría?
Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,
Una Selección de la Exhortación Apostólica Evangelii Gaudium (La Alegría del Evangelio) del Papa Francisco, promulgaada el 24 de noviembre del 2013.
CAPÍTULO PRIMERO
LA TRANSFORMACIÓN MISIONERA DE LA IGLESIA
Una impostergable renovación eclesial
27. Sueño con una “opción misionera” capaz de transformarlo todo, para que las costumbres, los estilos, los horarios, el lenguaje y toda estructura eclesial se conviertan en un cauce adecuado para la evangelización del mundo actual más que para la auto preservación. La reforma de estructuras que exige la conversión pastoral sólo puede entenderse en este sentido: procurar que todas ellas se vuelvan más misioneras, que la pastoral ordinaria en todas sus instancias sea más expansiva y abierta, que coloque a los agentes pastorales en constante actitud de salida y favorezca así la respuesta positiva de todos aquellos a quienes Jesús convoca a su amistad. Como dijo una vez Juan Pablo II a los Obispos de Oceanía, “toda renovación en el seno de la Iglesia debe tender a la misión como objetivo para no caer presa de una especie de introversión eclesial”. [25]
28. La parroquia no es una estructura caduca; precisamente porque tiene una gran plasticidad, puede tomar formas muy diversas que requieren la docilidad y la creatividad misionera del Pastor y de la comunidad. Aunque ciertamente no es la única institución evangelizadora, si es capaz de reformarse y adaptarse continuamente, seguirá siendo “la misma Iglesia que vive entre las casas de sus hijos y de sus hijas.”[26] Esto supone que realmente esté en contacto con los hogares y con la vida del pueblo, y no se convierta en una estructura inútil separada de la gente o en un grupo de selectos que se miran a sí mismos. La parroquia es presencia eclesial en un territorio dado, un ámbito para la escucha de la Palabra de Dios, del crecimiento de la vida cristiana, del diálogo, del anuncio, de la caridad generosa, de la adoración y la celebración.[27] A través de todas sus actividades, la parroquia alienta y forma a sus miembros para que sean agentes de evangelización.[28] Es una comunidad de comunidades, un santuario donde los sedientos vienen a beber para seguir caminando, y un centro de constante envío misionero. Pero tenemos que reconocer que el llamado a la revisión y renovación de las parroquias todavía no ha sido suficiente para que estén todavía más cerca de la gente, que sean ámbitos de viva comunión y participación, y se orienten completamente a la misión.
29. Otras instituciones eclesiales, comunidades de base y pequeñas comunidades, movimientos y otras formas de asociación, son una fuente de enriquecimiento para la Iglesia que el Espíritu suscita para evangelizar todos los ambientes y sectores. Muchas veces aportan un nuevo fervor evangelizador y una capacidad de diálogo con el mundo que renuevan a la Iglesia. Pero será muy beneficioso que no pierdan el contacto con esa realidad tan rica de la parroquia local, y que participen gustosamente en la actividad pastoral general de la Iglesia particular.[29] Este tipo de integración evitará que se queden sólo con una parte del Evangelio y de la Iglesia, o que se conviertan en nómadas sin raíces.
30. Cada Iglesia particular, como una porción de la Iglesia católica bajo la guía de su obispo, también está llamada a la conversión misionera. Ella es el sujeto primario de la evangelización,[30] ya que es la manifestación concreta de la única Iglesia en un lugar específico, y en ella “verdaderamente está y obra la Iglesia de Cristo, que es Una, Santa, Católica y Apostólica”.[31] Es la Iglesia encarnada en un espacio determinado, provista de todos los medios de salvación dados por Cristo, pero con un rostro local. Su alegría de comunicar a Jesucristo se expresa tanto en su preocupación por anunciarlo en otros lugares más necesitados como en una salida constante hacia las periferias de su propio territorio o hacia los nuevos ámbitos socioculturales.[32] Procura estar siempre allí donde hace más falta la luz y la vida del Resucitado.[33] Para que este impulso misionero sea cada vez más intenso, generoso y fecundo, exhorto también a cada Iglesia particular a entrar en un proceso decidido de discernimiento, purificación y reforma.
31. El obispo siempre debe fomentar la comunión misionera en su Iglesia diocesana siguiendo el ideal de las primeras comunidades cristianas, donde los creyentes tenían un solo corazón y una sola alma (cf. Hch 4,32). Para eso, a veces estará delante para indicar el camino y cuidar la esperanza del pueblo, otras veces estará simplemente en medio de todos con su cercanía sencilla y misericordiosa. En ocasiones deberá caminar detrás del pueblo para ayudar a los rezagados y – sobre todo –dejando al rebaño encontrar nuevos caminos. En su misión de fomentar una comunión dinámica, abierta y misionera, tendrá que alentar y desarrollar los mecanismos de participación que propone el Código de Derecho Canónico,[34] y otras formas de diálogo pastoral, con el deseo de escuchar a todos y no sólo a algunos que le dirían lo que le gustaría escuchar. Pero el objetivo de estos procesos participativos no será principalmente la organización eclesial, sino la aspiración misionera de llegar a todos.
32. Dado que estoy llamado a vivir lo que pido a los demás, también debo pensar en una conversión del papado. Es mi deber, como Obispo de Roma, estar abierto a las sugerencias que me puedan ayudar a un ejercicio de mi ministerio que lo vuelva más fiel al sentido que Jesucristo quiso darle y a las necesidades actuales de la evangelización. El Papa Juan Pablo II pidió que se le ayudara a encontrar “una forma del ejercicio del primado que, sin renunciar de ningún modo a lo esencial de su misión, se abra a una situación nueva”.[35] Hemos avanzado poco en ese sentido. También el papado y las estructuras centrales de la Iglesia universal necesitan escuchar el llamado a una conversión pastoral. El Concilio Vaticano Segundo expresó que, como las antiguas Iglesias patriarcales, las Conferencias episcopales pueden “desarrollar una obra múltiple y fecunda, a fin de que el afecto colegial tenga una aplicación concreta”.[36] Pero este deseo no se ha realizado plenamente, porque debido a que un estatuto de las Conferencias episcopales que las conciba como sujetos de atribuciones concretas, incluyendo también alguna auténtica autoridad doctrinal, todavía no se ha explicado suficientemente.[37] Una excesiva centralización, más que ayudar, complica la vida de la Iglesia y su dinámica misionera.
33. El ministerio pastoral en clave de misión pretende abandonar la actitud complaciente del “siempre se ha hecho así”. Invito a todos a ser audaces y creativos en esta tarea de repensar los objetivos, las estructuras, el estilo y los métodos de evangelización en sus respectivas comunidades. Una propuesta de metas sin una adecuada búsqueda comunitaria de los medios para alcanzarlos está condenada a convertirse en mera fantasía. Exhorto a todos a aplicar con generosidad y valentía las orientaciones de este documento, sin prohibiciones ni miedos. Lo importante es no caminar solos, sino contar unos con otros como hermanos y hermanas, y especialmente con la guía de los obispos, en un sabio y realista discernimiento pastoral.
Mi Oración para Ustedes