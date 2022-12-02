51st annual Candlelight Carol Sing; Navidad Latina 2022

Sing along with the Cathedral Choir and instrumental ensemble as they perform Christmas carols among an ambiance of candlelight and Christmas decor for two nights to celebrate the Christmas season. Join us and thousands of participants to sing along with these musicians on December 14 and 15 at 8 p.m. for a beautiful event that can't be missed. Don't forget to stay until the end to sing the final song Silent Night.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. For more information about the Cathedral Basilica 2022/2023 Concert Series, visit www.newarkbasilica.org/concert-series