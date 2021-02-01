Addiction Recovery and Support Task Force

I THIRST Spiritual Companions

The Archdiocese of Newark, in conjunction with Seton Hall University invites you to answer the Church’s call to be a beacon of hope to those suffering from addiction. Please consider becoming an I THIRST Spiritual Companion. As a Spiritual Companion, you will provide spiritual consolation and recovery resource information to the afflicted and their families, and you will work with your pastor to develop (or supplement) a recovery ministry that fits the needs of your parish.

Why now? Overdose rates nationally are up 30 – 40% this year because of the COVID 19 pandemic. Funds earmarked for recovery programs have been diverted to COVID-19 related needs, leaving the afflicted with few or no resources. We as a Church have an opportunity and a responsibility to help fill in the gaps

I THIRST’s Spiritual Companion program is a 48-hour interactive and engaging training program that will be offered remotely, so that you may participate from the comfort of your home. Participants will be academically certified through both iTHIRST and Seton Hall University and will receive 4.8 Continuing Education Units. All sessions are VIRTUAL and will be scheduled every Monday and Wednesday from 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm Start date: February 1, 2021. End date: March 24th. For further information, please see the link below.

https://www.shu.edu/academics/ithirst-spiritual-companionship-training.cfm