Advocate Publishing

To access current news in English or Spanish, visit JerseyCatholic.org and follow us on social media (@NwkArchdiocese).

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING OUR PUBLICATIONS

October 2020

Dear Readers,

The shared vision of our Church and our archdiocesan pastoral plan constantly challenge us to reevaluate the best means and practices in reaching our faithful, sharing the Gospel, and serving the Church’s mission. Due to factors identified in recent years, discussions initiated before the COVID-19 pandemic, and fiscal challenges that have accelerated due to the ongoing pandemic, a crossroads was reached.

Like other Catholic dioceses across the country forced to make similar decisions recently, The Catholic Advocate and New Jersey Católico newspapers will cease to be printed after the October 2020 editions, which are available now in print and on our website. Taking their place is an online-only news website: www.JerseyCatholic.org.

As many print media outlets have been steadily moving in this direction for years, this transition cannot be attributed solely to the pandemic. Other factors leading to this decision included a steady decline in recent years in advertising revenue, circulation income, and escalating production expenses compounded by rising operating subsidies from the Archdiocese, as well as an increasing reliance by consumers on digital news media. Due to these changes, the positions associated with the production of these publications were discontinued. We are grateful for the work and dedication of the staff.

We understand the magnitude of closing a publication that has been part of the Catholic landscape in our Archdiocese for so many years. However, archdiocesan digital news will continue, and we are exploring new cost-saving media to enhance the dissemination of the local Church’s mission and message. This digital transition will enable us to share local Catholic news in a timelier and more expansive fashion.

The Office of Communications will continue working toward enhanced news, particularly with an expanded online presence, to more fully meet the needs of our archdiocesan community. Updates regarding new media will be shared.

Our archive will remain online so you can continue to access past stories. To access current news about the Archdiocese in English and Spanish, visit www.JerseyCatholic.org, and follow us on social media (@NwkArchdiocese).

If you wish to share a story, announcement, press release, or event photos with our archdiocesan community, send an email to submissions@rcan.org. If you have questions, contact the Office of Communications at 973-497-4190.

We thank you for reading and sharing our work, we are appreciative of those who shared their stories with us, and we are grateful to our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years.

Thank you for your understanding and support during these challenging times. We pray you and your loved ones remain well and safe.

Archived editions of the Catholic Advocate are available here.

Digital editions of The Catholic Advocate from 1958-1976 are available here.

August 2020

Dear Readers,

After thoughtful analysis and deliberation, we have reached a decision to cease publication of New Jersey Catholic magazine after the September/October 2020 issue. Unfortunately, it has become economically unsustainable for us to continue to publish the magazine. We thank those who shared their stories with us, and we thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. Our archive will remain online so you can continue to access the stories produced in the past. Additionally, you can still keep up with news from the Archdiocese of Newark at www.jerseycatholic.org.

Thank you for reading and sharing our work. We pray you remain well and safe.

Archived issues of New Jersey Catholic magazine are available here.

AVISO IMPORTANTE SOBRE NUESTROS PUBLICACIONES

Octubre de 2020

Queridos lectores,

La visión compartida de nuestra Iglesia y nuestro plan pastoral arquidiocesano nos desafía constantemente a reevaluar los mejores medios y prácticas para llegar a nuestros fieles, compartir el Evangelio y servir a la misión de la Iglesia. Debido a factores identificados en los últimos años, las discusiones iniciadas antes de la pandemia de COVID-19 y los desafíos fiscales que se han acelerado debido a la pandemia en curso, se llegó a una encrucijada.

Al igual que otras diócesis católicas de todo el país obligadas a tomar decisiones similares recientemente, los periódicos The Catholic Advocate y New Jersey Católico dejarán de imprimirse después de las ediciones de octubre de 2020, que ya están disponibles en forma impresa y en nuestro sitio web. En su lugar, hay una página de noticias solo en línea en nuestro sitio web en https://jerseycatholic.org.

Dado que muchos medios impresos se han movido constantemente en esta dirección durante años, esta transición no se puede atribuir únicamente a la pandemia. Otros factores que llevaron a esta decisión incluyeron una disminución constante en los últimos años en los ingresos por publicidad, los ingresos por circulación y el aumento de los gastos de producción agravados por los crecientes subsidios operativos de la Arquidiócesis, así como una creciente dependencia de los consumidores de los medios de comunicación digitales. Debido a estos cambios, los puestos asociados con la producción de estas publicaciones fueron descontinuados. Agradecemos el trabajo y la dedicación del personal.

Entendemos la magnitud de cerrar una publicación que ha sido parte del panorama católico en nuestra Arquidiócesis durante tantos años. Sin embargo, las noticias digitales arquidiocesanas continuarán y estamos explorando nuevos medios que ahorren costos para mejorar la difusión de la misión y el mensaje de la Iglesia local. Esta transición digital nos permitirá compartir noticias católicas locales de una manera más oportuna y amplia.

La Oficina de Comunicaciones continuará trabajando para mejorar las noticias, particularmente con una presencia en línea ampliada, para satisfacer más plenamente las necesidades de nuestra comunidad arquidiocesana. Se compartirán actualizaciones sobre nuevos medios.

Nuestro archivo permanecerá en línea para que pueda seguir accediendo a historias pasadas. Para acceder a las noticias actuales sobre la Arquidiócesis en inglés y español, visite la página de Noticias / Funciones en nuestro sitio web en https://jerseycatholic.org y síganos en las redes sociales (@NwkArchdiocese).

Si desea compartir una historia, anuncio, comunicado de prensa o fotos de un evento con nuestra comunidad arquidiocesana, envíe un correo electrónico a submissions@rcan.org o comuníquese con la Oficina de Comunicaciones al 973-497-4190.

Les agradecemos por leer y compartir nuestro trabajo, agradecemos a quienes compartieron sus historias con nosotros y estamos agradecidos con nuestros suscriptores y anunciantes por su apoyo a lo largo de los años.

Gracias por su comprensión y apoyo durante estos tiempos difíciles. Oramos para que usted y sus seres queridos permanezcan sanos y salvos.