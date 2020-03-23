Announcement from the Office of Catholic Cemeteries

Due to the recent developments regarding Coronavirus/COVID-19, and the March 21, 2020 Executive Order 107 from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy that states all New Jersey residents are to stay at home until further notice - all cemeteries and mausoleums of the Archdiocese of Newark are closed to visitations effective immediately.

At-Need - Interment Only - services are available at all our locations. In order to curtail community- spread and provide for adequate social distancing, all residents have been ordered to remain in their residences and not gather publicly.

One funeral director and one assistant will be allowed to bring the deceased to our cemetery gates. Essential staff of Catholic Cemeteries will accept the deceased and perform the interments. For everyone's protection, additional family of the deceased will not be allowed to enter our cemeteries at this time.

To continue servicing our families, cemetery and mausoleum space selection and purchase will be available by appointment only. To arrange an appointment, please call the appropriate cemetery office during regular office hours. Please find office hours and phone numbers at www.rcancem.org.

Please be patient and bear with us during this difficult time. We are working diligently to find ways to give our families peace of mind by celebrating the life of their loved ones remotely in the near future.

Add cemetery@rcan.org to your email service contact list to ensure future announcements are not sent to your spam folder. Also, follow us on our website at www.rcancem.org and our social media channels for the latest announcements, and share those messages, channels, and our website with your family and friends.

Also, go to New Jersey's official website, www.covid19.nj.gov, for official announcements related to Coronavirus/COVID-19, and the official website of the Archdiocese of Newark at www.rcan.org.

We pray you and your family and friends will stay healthy in light of the challenges we all face together. May God bless you and keep you close.

Peace,

Andrew P. Schafer Executive Director

Catholic Cemeteries - Archdiocese of Newark