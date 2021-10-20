Annual Memorial Mass for Deceased Clergy; Memorial Concert on Cemetery Sunday

Memorial Mass for Deceased Clergy, Nov. 3

Each November, during the month of All Souls, members of the archdiocesan community, including bishops, priests, deacons, religious women and men, and lay faithful, gather to remember all priests and deacons of the Archdiocese of Newark who died in the past year.

The Memorial Mass for 2021 will be celebrated on November 3 at 3 p.m. in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will be the principal celebrant. All are invited to attend the Mass and join in prayer.

Priests and deacons serving in the archdiocese are invited to participate in the Mass. Clergy members planning to participate in the Mass are asked to R.S.V.P. to Graceann DelMauro by email to graceann.delmauro@rcan.org by Monday, October 25, 2021.

Free Memorial Concert, Nov. 7

Sunday, November 7, 2021, is Cemetery Sunday, a day to remember our beloved deceased. Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark invites you to celebrate your faith in eternal life by visiting one of its cemeteries in a spirit of faith, prayer and remembrance. Catholic cemeteries are fitting places to visit – to pray, to remember, to grieve, to heal, and to console one another, and to give thanks for Jesus’ promise of eternal life, which is at the heart of our Catholic faith.

All are invited to A Concert Remembering All Those Who Suffered From Covid-19 on Sunday, November 7 at 3 p.m. in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.This concert, which will feature Requiem in D Minor by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (with the Cathedral Choir, Soloists, and Orchestra), is intended to be a source of comfort and consolation for all who have been affected by this destructive pandemic. Anita Foley will present a pre-concert lecture “The Future Does Have a Name, and Its Name is Hope” at 2:20 pm in the Cathedral.

Upon entering the Cathedral Basilica guests are invited to inscribe the names of their beloved deceased in a Book of Remembrance.

The concert is open to the public and tickets are not required. A free-will offering will be received.

For more information about the Cathedral Basilica 2021/2022 Concert Series, celebrating its 53rd season, visit www.newarkbasilica.org/concert-series.