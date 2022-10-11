Annual Memorial Mass for Deceased Clergy; Memorial Concert on Cemetery Sunday

Each November, during the month of All Souls, members of the archdiocesan community, including bishops, priests, deacons, religious women, men, and lay faithful, gather to remember all priests and deacons of the Archdiocese of Newark who died in the past year.

The Memorial Mass for 2022 will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 9, at 3 p.m. in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, NJ. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will be the principal celebrant. All are invited to attend the Mass and join in prayer.

Priests and deacons serving in the Archdiocese are invited to participate in the Mass. Clergy members planning to participate in the Mass are asked to RSVP to Graceann DelMauro by email to graceann.delmauro@rcan.org by Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

