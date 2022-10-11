 Skip to main content

Annual Memorial Mass for Deceased Clergy; Memorial Concert on Cemetery Sunday

October 11, 2022

Memorial Mass for Deceased Clergy, Nov. 9

Each November, during the month of All Souls, members of the archdiocesan community, including bishops, priests, deacons, religious women, men, and lay faithful, gather to remember all priests and deacons of the Archdiocese of Newark who died in the past year.

The Memorial Mass for 2022 will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 9, at 3 p.m. in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, NJ. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will be the principal celebrant. All are invited to attend the Mass and join in prayer.

Priests and deacons serving in the Archdiocese are invited to participate in the Mass. Clergy members planning to participate in the Mass are asked to RSVP to Graceann DelMauro by email to graceann.delmauro@rcan.org by Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

To learn more about Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark, visit www.rcancem.org

Free Memorial Concert, Nov. 6

Sunday, November 6, 2022 is Cemetery Sunday, a day to remember our beloved deceased. Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark invites you to celebrate your faith in eternal life by visiting one of its cemeteries in a spirit of faith, prayer and remembrance. Catholic cemeteries are fitting places to visit – to pray, to remember, to grieve, to heal, and to console one another, and to give thanks for Jesus’ promise of eternal life, which is at the heart of our Catholic faith.

All are invited to A Memorial Concert in Honor of the Faithfully Departed on Sunday, November 6 at 3 p.m. in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.This concert, which will feature Requiem by Maurice Duruflé (with the Cathedral Choir, Soloists, John Miller as the Conductor, and Kristin Dabaghian as the Organist), is intended to provide comfort and consolation for all who have lost a loved one. Anita Foley will present a pre-concert lecture “The Future Does Have a Name, and Its Name is Hope” at 2:20 p.m. in the Cathedral.

Upon entering the Cathedral Basilica guests are invited to inscribe the names of their beloved deceased in a Book of Remembrance.

The concert is open to the public and tickets are not required. A free-will offering will be received.

For more information about the Cathedral Basilica 2022/2023 Concert Series, celebrating its 54th season, visit www.newarkbasilica.org/concert-series.

