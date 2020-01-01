Annual Mercy House coat drive a success

The annual Mercy House coat drive last month resulted in 70 poor and out-of-work residents in Newark receiving much-needed clothes as winter fast approaches.

The demand for food and clothes continues to hold steady at the Catholic resource and referral center located in the Clinton Hill section of Newark.

Volunteers also distributed shoes donated from Aerosoles, along with coats, hats, scarves and gloves donated by parishioners and Girl Scouts in the Archdiocese.

Mercy House Director Cheryl Riley thanked everyone who dontated items and the volunteers who helped give them out.

"The coat drive is important," Riley said. "We encourage people to take coats, especially new residents who come from countries with warmer climiates who aren't familiar with New Jersey winters."