Anthony’s life was transformed through the prison ministry

After serving 28 months in prison, Anthony’s life was transformed when he met Fr. Joe D'Amico, director of the Archdiocese of Newark’s prison ministry. They met at a reentry center in Kearny called Talbot Hall prior to Anthony’s release on parole.

With the help of Fr. Joe, Anthony experienced God’s forgiveness and love in a life-giving way. Before long, Anthony became a lector at prison Masses, ministering alongside Fr. Joe and sharing the witness of his faith with others.

Anthony described how the prison ministry of the Archdiocese is vital and how prisoners look forward to celebrating the Eucharist.

“When you’re in prison it’s not an easy place,” he said. “Services are what people look forward to to make themselves feel that ease because we need it.”

In reflecting on the importance of the prison ministry, Fr. Joe explained that visiting the imprisoned is a Corporal Work of Mercy.

“I do feel that every time I celebrate Mass in a facility, or lead a bible service, or a Communion service, I feel like I’m visiting Jesus Christ himself,” he said.

