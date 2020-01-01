Archbishop Emeritus John Joseph Myers, J.C.D., D.D funeral arrangements announced

The details surrounding the funeral of Archbishop Myers are as follows:

The wake/visitation for the Archbishop will be open to the public. He will lie in state at the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Peoria, Illinois, on Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 3 to 8 p.m. The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.

Participants will be expected to wear a face covering and to observe social distancing.

Due to limitations on seating brought on the by pandemic, the funeral Mass will not be open to the public. Admission is limited to members of the Archbishop’s family, visiting cardinals and bishops, and priests of the Diocese of Peoria and the Archdiocese of Newark. The funeral will take place at the Cathedral of the Mary of the Immaculate Conception on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. with one hour of visitation prior to the Mass. The funeral Mass will be streamed live over the Internet at cdop.org.

The burial will take place at the Bishops’ Sepulchre at Saint Mary Cemetery in West Peoria.

A Memorial Mass in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark will be held at a future date. Arrangements will be announced.

The Oct. 14 edition of The Catholic Advocate will include special coverage of the funeral Mass for Archbishop Myers and a review of his lifelong service to the Church and impact on the Archdiocese of Newark.