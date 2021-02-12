Archdiocesan clergy personnel announcements for February 2021

ADMNISTRATORS

Reverend Joseph A. Furnaguera has been appointed Temporary Administrator of Saint Paul the Apostle Parish, Jersey City, effective February 1, 2021.

Reverend Kajetan Klein has been appointed Administrator of Corpus Christi Parish, Hasbrouck Heights, effective March 1, 2021.

CHAPLAIN

Very Reverend Sean Manson, VF, has been appointed Chaplain of the Local Chapter of Legatus in the Archdiocese of Newark effective immediately.

Reverend Giovanni Rizzo has been appointed Chaplain of UNICO National Kenilworth Chapter effective immediately.

Reverend Ronnie Nombre has been appointed Chaplain of the Knights of Columbus Council #11585 in the Archdiocese of Newark effective immediately.

RELEASED

Reverend Attilio Morelli has had his release to the Diocese of Hamilton, Bermuda extended for a period of three years, ending March 1, 2024.

Reverend Brian O. Gonzalez has been released for Itinerancy in the State of Louisiana and the Diocese of Laredo, Texas for a period of three years, ending December 1, 2023.

RETIREMENT

Reverend Michael Donavan has been granted retirement effective July 1, 2021.

Reverend Monsignor Thomas G. Guarino has been granted retirement effective July 1, 2021.

Reverend Richard J. Carrington has been granted retirement effective July 1, 2021.