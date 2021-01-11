Archdiocesan clergy personnel announcements for January 2021

PASTOR

Reverend Richard Supple, O.Carm., has been appointed pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Tenafly, effective February 1, 2021.

Reverend Gerald T. Hahn has been granted an extension to his pastorate at Saint Anthony Parish, Northvale, ending June 30, 2022.

PAROCHIAL VICAR

Reverend Gabriel J. Curtis has been appointed parochial vicar of Saint Catherine of Siena Parish, Cedar Grove, effective January 15, 2021.

Reverend Cesar Infante has been appointed parochial vicar of Saint John the Evangelist Parish, Bergenfield, effective February 1, 2021.

Reverend Juan Rojas Hernandez, released from the Diocese of Trenton for a period of three (3) years, has been appointed parochial vicar of Saint Helen Parish, Westfield, effective January 15, 2021.

Reverend Jose Valencia has been appointed parochial vicar of Saint Joseph of the Palisades Parish, West New York, effective February 1, 2021.

Reverend Jaroslaw Zaniewski has been appointed parochial vicar of Holy Spirit Parish, Union, effective February 1, 2021.

Reverend Chris Aleti Amugu Zedriga, MCCJ has been appointed parochial vicar of Saint Lucy Parish, Newark, effective January 1, 2021.

OTHER

Reverend Giovanni Rizzo, JCL, has been appointed Defender of the Bond for the Metropolitan Tribunal of the Archdiocese of Newark, effective January 1, 2021.

Reverend Carmine Rizzi, JCL, has been appointed the Adjutant Judicial Vicar for the Metropolitan Tribunal of the Archdiocese of Newark, effective January 1, 2021.

Reverend Thomas Coughlin, adjunct clergy, has been appointed Archdiocesan Director for Pastoral Ministry with the Deaf, effective December 1, 2020.