Archdiocesan Review Board Members

Dr. Mathias Hagovsky

Mathias Hagovsky is a licensed psychologist whose office has been in Livingston since l977. He specializes in forensics and family law and has conducted thousands of forensic evaluations. He is a graduate of St. Benedict's Prep in Newark, Benedictine College in Kansas, Seton Hall University, and Fordham University.

Thomas Olivieri

Thomas P Olivieri was appointed as a Superior Court Judge in 1992, and served in the Family, Criminal and Civil Divisions until 2002, when he was named as Presiding Judge of General Equity, Hudson County. He served as the Chairperson of the Conference of General Equity Judges and is the longest serving Chancery Judge in Hudson County Superior Court history.

He retired from the bench in 2012 and currently serves as Counsel to the law firm of Chasan Lamparello Mallon & Cappuzzo, PC. Judge Olivieri has a B.A. and M.A. from the University of Notre Dame and a J.D. from the University of Richmond.

Rev. Phil Waters

Fr. Philip Waters graduated from St. Benedict's Prep, Seton Hall University and Woodstock Theological Seminary; he was ordained in 1972. He taught and coached track at St. Benedict's for the next fifteen years and earned a MA in English from NYU. After a three-year assignment in Kentucky, he returned to St. Benedict's. In 1995, he was appointed Pastor of St. Mary's Parish, a position he has held since. He is in his fourth term as Dean of Central Newark Deanery 20.

Sr. Rosemary Moynihan

Sr. Rosemary Moynihan is a Sister of Charity of Saint Elizabeth and a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. She presently serves as VP for Mission Integration as well as a clinician in the Adult Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, NJ as well, she chairs the Catholic Medical Mission Board in New York and serves on the Yale New Haven Hospital Board in New Haven, Connecticut.

Since 1972 she has worked with clients and families in behavioral health, oncology and in global health in Peru, Haiti and South Africa as well as serving in various roles in Congregational Leadership. She has worked on Sexual Misconduct Review Boards of Religious Orders of men and women for over 25 years. She has an M.S. from Columbia University and Ph.D. from New York University.

Filomena D'Amico

Filomena D’Amico began her career as an educator at the Academy of Our Lady of Grace in 2005. The past ten years she has served in the role of School Principal. A few accomplishments during this time included Academy status, enrollment increase, and a beautiful addition of a full science lab. Filomena received her Master’s in Educational Leadership at Saint Peter’s University and is in her second year at Fordham pursuing her PhD in Educational Policy and Supervision for Catholic School Leadership. Filomena resides in Washington Township with her husband, Joe, and two daughters, Catherine and Valentina.

Msgr. David Fulton

Ordained in 1967, David Fulton is pastor emeritus of Our Lady of Victories Church, Baptistown, NJ (1988-2012) and retired associate professor of moral theology at St Mary’s Seminary and University, Baltimore (2006-2020). He was a member of the NJ Supreme Court’s Advisory committee on Professional Ethics (1990-2009) and served as Promoter of Justice for the Diocese of Metuchen (2002-2019). He holds doctorates in moral theology and in canon law.

Mike McGarrity

Michael McGarrity has spent a career protecting others. Michael currently provides Fortune 500 businesses with tailored risk management and security services. Previously, Michael served as the Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division where he led all counterterrorism operations and investigations, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI New York Office, Director of the U.S. Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, Director of Counterterrorism at the White House National Security Council and Assistant District Attorney in the New York County District Attorney's Office. Michael is the recipient of the Presidential Rank Leadership Award - Distinguished and Department of Justice Victim Assistance National Award.

