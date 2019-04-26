Archdiocese Announces Appointment of Director of Communications and Public Relations

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R. has appointed Maria Margiotta as the Director of the Office of Communications and Public Relations of the Archdiocese of Newark effective April 15, 2019. Margiotta has served as the Acting Director of Communications and Public Relations since January of 2019.

When he announced this appointment, Cardinal Tobin said, “Maria Margiotta has the professional formation, vast experience and the mature faith to serve in this crucial role for the Archdiocese. In the first four months of her service, Maria has distinguished herself under very challenging circumstances. I am very grateful to have her on our leadership team.”

Margiotta is an accomplished marketing communications professional and brings more than 25 years of experience in the corporate and non-profit sector to her new role. Most recently, she managed marketing initiatives for the Office of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark where she was responsible for the development and implementation of marketing and public relations activities to further its mission.

Prior to joining the Archdiocese of Newark, Margiotta was the Director of Marketing and Communications at a New Jersey hospital for almost 10 years. During her tenure, she developed and executed marketing and public relations business plans to spotlight leadership and technology across a spectrum of clinical disciplines and toenhance the institution’s local and national reputation. She also served as the hospital spokesperson on high-profile issues and acted as the Public Information Officer during public health crises or emergencies and natural disasters such as Superstorm Sandy.

Margiotta also has held senior leadership positions in the healthcare public relations industry with firms including Edelman PR Worldwide and Ruder Finn Healthcare. She has represented and promoted therapeutics for global pharmaceutical companies and has developed communications programs to educate patients about diseases and corresponding drug therapies, to promote physician awareness of new medications, and to enhance corporate reputations.

Margiotta earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from FordhamUniversity and a Master’s Degree in Public Relations from Iona College. She and herhusband of 24 years have two children.