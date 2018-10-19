Archdiocese to Celebrate Annual Mass for Law Enforcement Officers

The Archdiocese of Newark will celebrate the 26th Annual Mass for Law Enforcement Officers at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 8 at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Clifton Avenue and Victoria Avenue, Newark NJ. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will serve as the principal celebrant and homilist.

The Mass remembers with reverence the men and women who serve in the often-dangerous profession of protecting society, and honors in particular those who lost their lives in the line of duty in the past year. Attendance by men and women in law enforcement statewide at this Mass has grown every year since its inception. Some 1,500 representatives from federal, state, county, and municipal law enforcement departments and agencies, as well as many public officials, typically attend this Mass.

This year, the Mass will honor, in order of their End of Watch dates:

Lt. Christopher Robateau, Jersey City Police Department (January 5, 2018)

Trooper Brian McNally, New Jersey State Police (May 20, 2018)

Detective Eric Lieberman, Westfield Police Department (May 22, 2018)

Undersheriff/Chief Kevin Ryan, Essex County Sheriff’s Office (June 20, 2018)

This year’s Mass also will honor those officers from the Port Authority Police Department who perished in and following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack.

“For more than a quarter of a century, we have gathered together to thank God for the many men and women who answer the call to serve and protect us all,” said Cardinal Tobin. “We continue to ask God for His blessings for those who persevere in keeping our communities safe.”

Law enforcement officers from throughout the state and region, and their families and friends, are invited to attend the Mass and offer their support. The liturgy also will include a ceremonial presentation of the National Colors. A hot and cold luncheon buffet at the Rink in Branch Brook Park will follow the liturgy. Tickets to the luncheon are $20.