Archdiocese of Newark’s Catholic Cemeteries to host open houses this fall

First Open House will Highlight New Chapel Mausoleum Expansion at Gate of Heaven

Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark will host several open house events throughout Essex, Union, Bergen, Hudson, and Middlesex counties this fall to help Catholics gain knowledge and confidence before a difficult time arises for families.

“A time of loss is a time of confusion, and final arrangements do not have to add to the uncertainty,” says Andrew P. Schafer, Executive Director of the Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark. “The worries of last-minute burial arrangements should not become part of a family’s grieving process, especially when experiencing profound sorrow. We reach out regularly to families to inform them about the valuable benefits of preplanning.”

The first open house weekend will take place Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum in East Hanover. There guests can learn about the new Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection expansion opening this fall, which will feature marble crypts, glass and marble cremation niches, and a new section dedicated exclusively to cremations.

The new section will also feature several works of sacred art, including a two-story mosaic of Jesus Christ ascending from the tomb. The mosaic was made exclusively for Gate of Heaven Cemetery by world-renowned studio Mellini Art and Glass Mosaics based in Florence, Italy, which has created acclaimed works of sacred art for the last 70 years.

The new chapel mausoleum also includes 14 lifelike statues of the Stations of the Cross handcrafted from wood made in Tyrol, Austria, almost 200 years ago. The sculptures were saved from St. Peter’s Church (formerly Queen of Angels) in Newark and were restored to their original glory.

To learn more, watch the video at www.GateofHeavenCemetery.org or stop by the cemetery. Memorial planning advisors will meet with visitors to share information about burial and cremation options, memorialization, and financial planning.

The full schedule for Catholic Cemeteries’ fall open houses is as follows:

Sept. 17 & 18: Gate of Heaven Cemetery & Mausoleum, 225 Ridgedale Ave., East Hanover, N.J. 07936. www.GateofHeavenCemetery.org . (888) 459-0746.

Oct. 1 & 2: Maryrest Cemetery & Mausoleum, 770 Darlington Ave., Mahwah, N.J. 07430. www.MaryrestCemetery.org . (888) 489-9095.

Oct. 1 & 2: Christ The King Cemetery, 980 Huron Rd., Franklin Lakes, N.J. 07417. www.ChristTheKingCemetery.org . (888) 802-2933.

Oct. 15 & 16: Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum, 340 Ridge Rd., North Arlington, N.J. 07031. www.HolyCross-Cemetery.org . (888) 467-8903.

Oct. 29 & 30: St. Gertrude Cemetery & Mausoleum, 53 Inman Ave., Colonia, N.J. 07067. www.SaintGertrudeCemetery.org . (888) 444-2791.