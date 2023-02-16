Archdiocese of Newark 2023 Lenten regulations

In observance of Lent 2023, the following obligations are to be observed by all Catholics of the Archdiocese of Newark who enjoy the blessings of good health:

The days of both Fast and Abstinence are Ash Wednesday and Good Friday. If possible, the fast on Good Friday is continued until the Easter Vigil (on Holy Saturday night) as the “paschal fast” to honor the suffering and death of the Lord Jesus, and to prepare ourselves to share more fully and to celebrate more readily His Resurrection.

The other Fridays of Lent are days of Abstinence.

Fasting in the Catholic tradition means to limit oneself to one (1) full meal and two (2) smaller meals, which, if added together, would not exceed the main meal in quantity.

The obligation of Fast applies to Catholics between the ages of 18 and 59.

On a day of Abstinence, no meat may be eaten. The obligation of Abstinence applies to Catholics who have reached the age of 14.

The obligation to observe the laws of Fast and Abstinence “substantially,” or as a whole, is a serious obligation.

The Fridays of the year, outside of Lent, are designated as days of penance, but each individual may substitute for the traditional abstinence from meat some other practice of voluntary self-denial as penance.

The time for fulfilling the Paschal Precept (Easter Duty*) extends from the First Sunday of Lent, Feb. 26, to The Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity, Jun. 4, 2023.

*Canon 920, 1. All the faithful, after they have been initiated into the Most Holy Eucharist, are bound by the obligation of receiving Communion at least once a year.

The Memorial of St. Patrick is on a Friday this year. For those members of the faithful celebrating this Solemnity and who desire it, Cardinal Joseph Tobin, C.Ss.R. has dispensed the penitential obligation to abstain from meat on Friday, March 17. A substitution should be made in the form of fasting, prayer and/or almsgiving.

RESOURCES:

New book by archdiocesan chancellor, Sister Donna L. Ciangio, OP, guides Catholics through Lent

What is Lent | USCCB Resources

10 Things to Remember During Lent