Archdiocese of Newark and Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin to Celebrate 27th Annual Blue Mass

On Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 10:00 A.M., the Archdiocese of Newark will celebrate its 27th Annual Blue Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, at Clifton Avenue and Victoria Avenue, in Newark, NJ. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will serve as the principal celebrant and homilist.

This Celebration of Law Enforcement or Blue Mass, as it has come to be known, is held each year to honor the dedication and sacrifices made by all active, retired and deceased law enforcement personnel from the four Archdiocesan counties of Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union. Hundreds of members in law enforcement and supporters of all faiths are expected to take part, including honor guard units, bagpipers, and drummers from throughout the state. Representatives from federal, state, county, and municipal law enforcement departments and agencies, as well as many public officials also typically attend this Mass. Police Chief Kenneth F. Ferrante of the Hoboken Police Department is the Honorary Chairman of this year’s Blue Mass.

The 27th Annual Blue Mass will honor, in order of their End of Watch dates:

Police Officer April Bird, Asbury Police Department (August 5, 2019)

Trooper Robert Nagle, New Jersey State Police (November 26, 2018)

Police Officer Sean Brown, N.J. Department of Corrections (July 20, 2019)

Police Officer Omar Martin, Sr., N.J. Department of Corrections (August 24, 2019)

A special tribute also will be made during the 18th Anniversary of September 11th to honor the following Port Authority Police Department officers who recently passed away as a result of their 9/11 rescue efforts:

Lt. John J. Brant (July 19, 2018)

Police Officer William J. Leahy (June 6, 2019)

Lt. Robert Jones (June 15, 2019)

Law enforcement officers from throughout the state and region and their families and friends are invited to attend the Mass and offer their support. The liturgy also will include a ceremonial presentation of the National Colors. A hot and cold luncheon buffet at the Rink in Branch Brook Park will follow the liturgy.