Archdiocese of Newark Announces Appointment of Executive Director of Development

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R. has appointed Ivan Arocho as the Executive Director of Development effective February 6, 2019. Ivan has served as the Acting Director of Development since March of 2018.

When he announced this appointment, Cardinal Tobin said, “Ivan is an experienced development professional who has provided servant leadership to Catholic organizations his entire professional career. The staff in our Archdiocesan Development Office has been instructed to begin a process of renewal of all our stewardship and development activities. Under Ivan’s leadership, they are working carefully to integrate the spirituality of stewardship and the best practices of professional fundraising into all our programs. And they are committed to helping individual parishes in diverse geographic, economic and cultural circumstances to succeed in developing the necessary resources to serve all God’s people.”

From 2014-2017, Ivan was the Director of Development for Saint Paul’s Outreach (SPO), an evangelization ministry serving private and public college campuses throughout the country. In this capacity, Ivan significantly grew the organization’s donor base in the Garden State.

Prior to his service in SPO, Ivan served as the Executive Director of The Griffin Bridges Program at Seton Hall Preparatory School, an endowed scholarship program for academically talented inner city students. Under his leadership, not only did the program’s fundraising efforts increase, but its graduates achieved unprecedented success, with 100% admitted to four-year colleges, and over half admitted into most competitive colleges and universities on scholarship.

A proud alumnus of an Archdiocesan elementary and high school, Ivan earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, a Master’s Degree in Systematic Theology, and a Certificate in Non-Profit Management, all from Seton Hall University. Ivan, his wife Diana, and their five daughters reside in West Orange.