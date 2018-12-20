Archdiocese of Newark Announces Appointment of New Director of Communications

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R. has appointed Maria Margiotta as Acting Director of the Office of Communications and Public Relations of the Archdiocese of Newark, effective January 1, 2019. Margiotta will succeed Jim Goodness, who will retire as of December 31, 2018.

​Margiotta is an accomplished marketing communications professional and brings more than 25 years of experience in the corporate and non-profit sector to her new role. Most recently, she managed marketing initiatives for the Office of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark. She was responsible for the development and implementation of strategic marketing plans and public relations, as well as activity related to traditional and digital advertising, social media marketing, publications and videos, and content development to further the Mission of Catholic Cemeteries.

​Prior to joining the Archdiocese of Newark, Margiotta was the Director of Marketing and Communications at one of New Jersey’s leading hospitals and healthcare networks for almost 10 years. During her tenure, she developed and executed annual marketing and public relations business plans to spotlight leadership and technology across a spectrum of clinical disciplines to enhance the institution’s local and national reputation. She also served as the hospital spokesperson and headed communications efforts on high-profile issues including union contract disputes and competitive legal challenges. Additionally, Margiotta acted as the Public Information Officer during public health crises, emergencies, and natural disasters such as Superstorm Sandy.

Previously, Margiotta held senior leadership positions in the healthcare public relations industry with firms including Edelman PR Worldwide and Ruder Finn Healthcare. She represented and promoted therapeutics for global pharmaceutical companies including Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Schering-Plough, and Roche. In her roles, she directed communications programs to educate patients about diseases and corresponding drug therapies, promote physician awareness of new medications, and enhance corporate reputations.

​Margiotta earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from Fordham University, and went on to achieve her Master’s Degree in Public Relations from Iona College. She and her husband, Dr. Vincent Margiotta, have been married for 24 years and have two children, Vincent and Nicole.

​Jim Goodness has served as the Director of the Office of Communications and Public Relations and Vice Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Newark for the past 20 years. He has also served as the Liaison for the Memorandum of Understanding and the Coordinator of the Archdiocesan Review Board. The Archdiocesan staff is grateful for his many years of dedicated service to the Archbishops of Newark and the Archdiocese of Newark.