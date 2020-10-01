Archdiocese of Newark announces livestream of memorial Mass for Archbishop Emeritus John J. Myers

The Archdiocese of Newark announces the livestream of a memorial Mass for Archbishop Emeritus John J. Myers, J.C.D., D.D., to be celebrated in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. (EST). Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will be the celebrant and Most Reverend Arthur J. Serratelli, S.T.D., S.S.L., Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Paterson, will be the homilist.

Archbishop Myers died on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. He was 79 years old.

Due to capacity limitations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the memorial Mass will not be open to the public. Admission will be restricted to immediate family members and invited lay, clerical and religious representatives. However, the Mass will be livestreamed to the public beginning at 2 p.m. (EST) on Oct. 7, available online at www.YouTube.com/NwkArchdiocese. A link also will be available at www.rcan.org.

The Archbishop Emeritus of Newark and former bishop of Peoria was interred in the Bishop’s Mausoleum at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in West Peoria, Illinois, following a funeral liturgy on Wednesday, Sept. 30, attended by family members, representatives of several communities of religious women, and nearly 100 clergy, including Cardinal Tobin, Bishop Manuel A. Cruz, D.D., auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Newark, and eight other visiting bishops. The Mass was livestreamed on the Diocese of Peoria’s website and is archived on its Facebook page.

Upon hearing the news of Archbishop Myers’ passing, Cardinal Tobin said, “On behalf of my brother bishops and the entire family of God here in our local Church of Newark, I extend my heartfelt prayers and condolences to his family. Let us thank God for Archbishop Myers’ service and his love of our Church. I entrust him to the loving arms of our Blessed Mother Mary, and I pray that Our Lord grant him peace.”

The full Archdiocesan statement on the death of Archbishop Myers is available online at www.rcan.org/statement-death-most-reverend-john-j-myers-jcd-dd-archbisho....

For more information about the Archdiocese of Newark, visit www.rcan.org.