Archdiocese of Newark announces two new appointments in Office of Catholic Schools



Fr. Stephen J. Fichter, Ph.D., the Episcopal Vicar of Education for the Archdiocese, is pleased to announce two new appointments in the archdiocesan Office of Catholic Schools, effective July 1, 2022. Barbara Dolan has been appointed the new Superintendent of Catholic Schools, and Br. Christopher D. Hall, C.F.C., Ed.D., has been appointed Assistant Superintendent of High Schools.

Barbara Dolan has dedicated almost 30 years to academic service and leadership within the Archdiocese of Newark, most recently as the Catholic Schools Office Associate Superintendent. She has provided leadership and guidance during her career, coordinated operations, provided professional development for school principals and administrators, and supervised the development and implementation of curriculum guidelines. She also has served as an elementary school principal at Catholic schools in Hoboken and Jersey City and taught for almost 20 years at Catholic schools in the Newark and Trenton dioceses.

Ms. Dolan earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Religious Studies from Caldwell University, a Master of Arts in Counseling from New Jersey City University, and a Master of Arts Degree in Administration and Supervision from St. Peter’s University. She holds New Jersey certifications for principal/supervisor, student personnel services, and elementary school education.

Brother Christopher D. Hall, C.F.C., Ed.D., has ministered exclusively in Catholic education both as a teacher and administrator for nearly 30 years. His commitment to Catholic education spans his years of formation as a Christian Brother, from teaching and coaching assignments to varied school leadership roles, including Dean of Students in Miami, Head of School in Harlem, and Vice President of Technology at Bergen Catholic High School. Most recently, he served as Vice President for Administration at Damien Memorial School in Honolulu County, Hawaii.

Br. Hall earned a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies, a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, and Master of Science in Educational Technology from Iona College, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the College of St. Elizabeth. He holds New York certifications in school administration and supervision and online teaching.

Fr. Fichter expressed his enthusiasm to work with the professional educators in the archdiocesan Office of Catholic Schools. “It is with great joy that I appoint Barbara and Br. Chris to these two key leadership positions in our archdiocese. I am convinced that the skill sets they have developed over their impressive careers will enable them to lead us into a renaissance of Catholic education in our four counties. Principals, administrators, and teachers, as well as parents, pastors, and students, will rejoice when they work together with these two Christ-centered, compassionate, and hard-working superintendents.”

About Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Newark

Composed of 50 elementary schools and 23 secondary schools, the Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Newark serve more than 22,000 students across Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union Counties. Acting in the spirit of the Gospels and in accordance with the teachings of the Catholic Church, our schools have successfully prepared a diverse population of students, shaping futures and cultivating leadership for over a century. To learn more about the Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Newark, visit www.CatholicSchoolsNJ.org.