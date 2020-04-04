Archdiocese of Newark celebrates Holy Week 2020

This week, Catholics around the world will begin the observance of Holy Week, which begins with Palm (Passion) Sunday, April 5, followed by the Sacred Triduum on Holy Thursday, April 9; Good Friday, April 10; Holy Saturday, April 11; and Easter Sunday, April 12.

Holy Week liturgies in the Archdiocese of Newark will continue to be livestreamed online due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for the nearly 1.3 million Catholics in the 212 parishes in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union Counties.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will be the main celebrant of liturgies in English livestreamed on the Archdiocese’s website at www.rcan.org/parishsupport.

The schedule for Holy Week is as follows:

Palm Sunday, April 5, 12:00 PM | Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord

Due to the guidelines on social distancing and the increased spread of the coronavirus, parishes should not distribute palm branches until the constraints of social distancing have been removed. If a parish chooses to bless palms this weekend, they can store them until normalcy returns.

Holy Thursday, April 9, 7:30 PM | Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

Good Friday, April 10, 3:00 PM | Celebration of the Passion of the Lord

Holy Saturday, April 11, 8:30 PM | The Easter Vigil in the Holy Night

Easter Sunday, April 12, 12:00 PM

Cardinal Tobin has granted dispensation from attending Mass in-person until the COVID-19 health crisis is abated. All parishioners are encouraged to avail themselves of technology to participate in the live-streaming of Mass and to remain united in prayer for our communities and beyond.

Visit www.rcan.org/parishsupport for links to livestreamed daily and weekend Masses throughout the Archdiocese, including links to liturgies in Spanish and in American Sign Language. This website also provides the faithful an opportunity to exercise their stewardship of their local parish and to support Archdiocesan parishes in need.

For the most up-to-date resources and announcements on the Archdiocese of Newark’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, visit www.rcan.org/covid19 or Archdiocesan social media channels: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram.

