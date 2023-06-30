Archdiocese of Newark Implements Ethics Reporting Hotline

The Archdiocese of Newark today announced the implementation of EthicsPoint, an independent, third-party platform for reporting suspected misconduct within the Archdiocese. The system, operated by NAVEX, allows an employee, parishioner, volunteer, clergy, religious, vendor, or other individual to anonymously report concerns about unethical behavior, misuse of resources, or financial misconduct. The platform’s implementation reaffirms the Archdiocese’s commitment to integrity, accountability, and safe environments for everyone involved in its faith community.

In a letter introducing EthicsPoint, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., wrote the Archdiocese is implementing the reporting tool “to help ensure that we provide an environment that strengthens our Church, safeguards vital resources entrusted to us, and upholds the highest standards.” His message emphasized this initiative “reminds us of our obligation to be good stewards of the gifts entrusted to us and continue to move our Archdiocese forward in our commitment to accountability and transparency.”

Read more of the Cardinal’s message introducing EthicsPoint here.

All concerns submitted through EthicsPoint will be handled promptly and discreetly. Reports can be made confidentially and anonymously online or by phone with an EthicsPoint-trained specialist. The reporting hotline and web link are available on the Archdiocese’s website at www.rcan.org.

EthicsPoint will monitor reports and convey information to the Archdiocese, which will investigate and determine how to resolve issues. EthicsPoint will share feedback on the process with the individual making a report.

The EthicsPoint hotline is NOT intended to receive information about sexual abuse allegations. Abuse allegations should be reported immediately to local law enforcement and the Archdiocese of Newark’s Office of the Protection of the Faithful at (973) 497-4254.

EthicsPoint is not a 911 or Emergency Service. The system should not be used to report events presenting an immediate threat to life or property. If you require emergency assistance, please call 911 or your local authorities.

To learn more about EthicsPoint and read Cardinal Tobin’s message, frequently asked questions and other resources, visit rcan.ethicspoint.com.