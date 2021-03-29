Archdiocese of Newark livestreaming annual Chrism Mass tonight

Join us in prayer as the Archdiocese of Newark livestreams its annual Chrism Mass tonight at 8 p.m. from the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. The Mass will be celebrated by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark.

The livestream will be available on the Archdiocese of Newark’s YouTube page, and on Facebook.

Download the worship aid.

The Chrism Mass is also the yearly renewal of priestly promises. A list of clergy celebrating is included in the worship aid.

In-person attendance at the Chrism Mass is restricted to invited clergy and a parish representative who has been designated by the pastor and who brings with them the authorization form to receive the holy oils.

The Mass is mostly in English with one reading in Spanish.

At the end of the Mass, those who have the authorization forms will be admitted to pick up the oils. Parishes that do not pick up their oils on Monday are asked to come to the Cathedral office on Tues/Wednesday, with the authorization form, to pick up the holy oils.