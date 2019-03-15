Archdiocese of Newark Schools Office and ProjectEngin hosts STEM EXPO 2018-2019

On Saturday, April 6, 2019, the Office of Schools of the Archdiocese of Newark in collaboration with ProjectEngin will host the third annual STEM EXPO at the Archdiocesan Youth Retreat Center located at 499 Belgrove Drive in Kearny, New Jersey. Projects from hundreds of Catholic elementary school students from 37 elementary schools in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union Counties will be on display. These projects are the result of a year-long initiative between the Archdiocese of Newark and ProjectEngin that has students using Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to tackle real-world issues based on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Members of the media are welcome to attend this exciting educational event for a private reception from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the EXPO is open to the public from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The annual culmination of the STEM Fair Program is the Archdiocesan STEM Expo which showcases the best STEM fair projects from each school and provides students the opportunity to share their research and ideas with a wider audience.

ProjectEngin and the Archdiocese of Newark began their collaboration on the STEM Fair Program in 2016. Over the past several months, ProjectEngin led workshops that brought educators from 37 schools together. Additionally, representatives from ProjectEngin followed up with these educators by paying onsite visits and providing support whenever questions arose via Skype and Slack. During these workshops, educators worked collaboratively with colleagues in other schools to reimagine what has been a traditional approach to science projects. These educators explored using the Engineering Design Process to guide students as they designed solutions to real world challenges using Science, Technology, and Math. Through these workshops, educators explored innovative ways that technology, empathy, and scientific knowledge can be used to better our world. They then brought this knowledge back to their individual schools where students, used the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals as the basis for their projects. The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals are a set of goals to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity that were established by the United Nations in 2015 as part of a new sustainable development agenda. Each goal has specific targets to be achieved over the next 15 years.

Barbara Dolan, the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment for the Archdiocese of Newark, commented on the STEM Fair Program. “The willingness of the participating schools to embrace the process has been very impressive. As I visit the school-level STEM Fairs and listen to students explain their projects, I am aware of the many learning outcomes represented in those projects. In addition to science, technology, engineering, and math, the projects reflect global awareness, collaboration, critical thinking, community service, communication, research skills and perseverance. Students speak about how rewarding it is to plan and build something that is designed to improve life for others. They are enthusiastic and feel empowered to make a difference.”

Ann Kaiser, CEO of ProjectEngin, echoed Ms. Dolan’s words stating, “The core mission of our work at ProjectEngin is to help young people connect what they learn now to the future that they can create. The STEM Expo program is based on empathy, engagement, and empowerment. Students focus on engineering solutions to global challenges one place, one project at a time. The program provides students with the skills needed to tackle a large issue and to work creatively and collaboratively. They are asked to go beyond the classroom walls in terms of understanding the end-user and to think out of the box in order to develop a solution. The enthusiasm, optimism, engagement, and overall ownership that we saw at various school STEM Fairs provided proof that this has truly been an impactful learning experience for all of these young people.”