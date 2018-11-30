Archdiocese of Newark Second Prayer Service, "Longing for Light...We Wait in Darkness," to be Live-Streamed

On Friday, November 30, as Christians around the world begin preparing for the season of Advent, the people of the Archdiocese of Newark will continue their journey to acknowledge publicly the sins of sexual abuse, and to rebuild trust in the leadership of the Church.

Beginning at 7:30 PM in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, again will lead the faithful of this Archdiocese in a second prayer service, titled "Longing for Light...We Wait in Darkness," to seek forgiveness, strength and direction using the Words of Scripture, and take the first steps from Contemplation into Courageous Action.

To view the live stream, visit facebook.com/NwkArchdiocese at 7:30 PM.