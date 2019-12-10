Archdiocese of Newark Statement Regarding Today’s Active Shooter Situation in Jersey City

There are no words to adequately describe the horrible and tragic events in Jersey City today. Our prayers are with the slain victims, the fallen police officer, and their families, as well as with all law enforcement agencies. We are grateful to all the first responders for their selfless acts of courage in safeguarding the public during this terrifying event. And we are grateful for the safety of all the students and staff of the schools in the vicinity including Sacred Heart School. Student safety is always a priority, and we operate under an abundance of caution to help ensure that safety. We will continue to keep all those involved, especially the innocent victims and their families, in our heartfelt prayers.