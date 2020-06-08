Archdiocese of Newark will livestream annual Chrism Mass today

Join us as the Archdiocese of Newark will livestream its annual Chrism Mass tonight at 6 p.m. from the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. The Mass will be celebrated by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark with only the Auxiliary Bishops and Episcopal Vicars.

[DOWNLOAD THE WORSHIP AID HERE]

Faithful awaiting the celebration of the Sacraments of Initiation and parishioners are encouraged to participate by viewing the livestream which will be available on the Archdiocese of Newark’s YouTube page at www.youtube.com/NwkArchdiocese.

The Chrism Mass is the yearly renewal of priestly promises. Holy Oils will also be blessed for distribution to parishes at a later date. Parishes may continue to use the Holy Oils, which were blessed in 2019, until these oils are received.