Archdiocese to Ordain Six New Priests on May 25

On Saturday, May 25, six men will be ordained to the priesthood for service to the Archdiocese of Newark. The Ordination will take place beginning at 10 AM in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, 89 Ridge Street in Newark. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will be the main celebrant.

The six Ordinandi, who range in age from 25 to 50, will join more than 700 priests who currently serve the 1.5 million Catholics of the Archdiocese—as well as Catholics elsewhere in New Jersey, in the United States, and in mission duty around the world.

The Ordination will feature priests from five countries located in three continents: United States, Canada, Colombia, Panama, and South Korea.

Many have been involved in missionary work, parish ministry, hospital ministry, and youth ministry. In choosing to answer God’s call to serve the Church as priests, each has cited the power of prayer, the Rosary, parents and grandparents, Religious Priests and Sisters, and the intervention of the Blessed Mother as key elements influencing their decisions.

Although each new priest took a different journey in responding to God’s call, all share a deep humility at being called to priesthood, and the common desire to do the will of God and serve His Church.

(Biographical Information on each of the new priests follows)

Father Andrew J. De Silva

Fr. De Silva, 40, was born in Quebec City, Canada, and raised in Ojai, California. He received a B.A. in Liberal Arts, and an M.A. in Pastoral Ministry. On his journey to the priesthood, Fr. De Silva was working as a Wine Consultant and then Wine Manager for the Total Wine and More company in Northern Virginia.

“I enjoyed my co-workers and the role as a young leader in the company. Despite excelling in the job, I felt that there was something lacking in my life. Returning to the practice of my Catholic faith, I began to feel God’s presence very strongly in my life and once I let myself consider becoming a priest, I heard God calling me to give my life to Him. In particular, I felt and still feel the call to help those suffering or who have no love in their lives discover God’s loving presence.”