Archdiocese parish workshop, 'The Gathering: Parishes Alive and on a Mission' is Jan. 28

The Archdiocese of Newark is offering an interactive workshop entitled "The Gathering: Parishes Alive and on a Mission" Jan. 28.

As we continue to navigate this pandemic, we are experiencing low attendance at Mass and hesitancy to return to parish life. These, among other challenges, require parish teams to prioritize and rethink their evangelization and discipleship initiatives in order to ensure that parishes remain, not just viable, but vibrant after this crisis.

These times have also created unique opportunities to accompany our parish families to a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ even beyond the parish walls.

The event will be held via Zoom and is being facilitated by Fr. Frank Donio from the Catholic Apostolate Center. The goal is to help parish teams innovate new ways to provide life-changing encounters with Jesus, to effectively accompany all parishioners, to build Christ-centered community, and to send well-formed disciples out on mission.

Pastors, PCLs, and members of parish leadership teams are encouraged to participate. There will be opportunities to work together as a parish team. The sessions will be recorded in case some members cannot be present.

Fr. Frank will utilize collaborative learning and interactive exercises to assist parish teams to better serve the mission of Christ through the implementation of the four-fold methodology of Missionary Discipleship (Encounter, Accompany, Community, Send) presented in “Living as Missionary Disciples.”

This workshop will guide parish teams to evaluate and explore the following questions:

• In what ways do we provide our parish family with opportunities for life-changing encounters with Jesus Christ?

• In what ways does the parish accompany the community through the journey of conversion?

• Are there opportunities that are not in place in our parish ministries that we may need to provide?

• In what ways can we offer more or different ongoing formation and support of family life?

• How can we become a more welcoming, Christ-centered parish community? Where are the areas for growth?

• How do we, as parish leaders, publicly witness to the Christian life? How do we encourage parishioners to publicly witness to the Christian life?

• How does our parish show that it is committed to those in need and what are we doing to encourage parishioners to intentionally and actively help those in need?

The 5-hour workshop takes place Jan. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To register, go to https://archdioceseofnewark.regfox.com/the-gathering-2020. The cost per parish $40 and participation is unlimited.

Please call Sarah Gordon at 973-497-4294 or email sarah.gordon@rcan.org with questions.

The event is a collaboration between the Archdiocese of Newark Catechetical Office, The Office for Evangelization, and The Office of Clergy Personnel.