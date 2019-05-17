Archdiocese's Catholic Cemeteries Celebrate Memorial Day Mass

Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark will join thousands of Catholic cemeteries nationwide in the annual Memorial Day Program, "Serving God and Country: A Memorial Day Salute to Our Heroes," and will celebrate Memorial Day Mass on Monday, May 27, at 11:00 A.M. at local cemeteries and parishes.

The program honors men and women who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces and recognizes both military veterans and active duty military personnel serving our country. Originally, Memorial Day was a federal holiday in the United States to remember the more than 600,000 soldiers from both sides, who died during the Civil War.

“Today, on Memorial Day, we remember all of our fallen soldiers,” said Andrew P. Schafer, Executive Director of Catholic Cemeteries, a ministry of the Archdiocese of Newark. “Let us never forget the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women. May they rest in peace.”

“Serving God and Country: A Memorial Day Salute to Our Heroes” is a national program developed by the Catholic Cemetery Conference to honor members of the military who died in combat and recognize veterans and current service men and women. Active military personnel and veterans typically participate in our Memorial Day Mass to carry wreaths or candles during opening and closing processions, to serve as Lectors or participants in the Presentation of Gifts, or to recite uniform intercessions followed by a moment of silence.

Memorial Day Mass will be celebrated at the following Archdiocesan Catholic Cemeteries locations on Monday, May 27, at 11:00 A.M. with the following celebrants:

Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington – Open-Air Mass celebrated by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.S.s.R.

Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover – Rev. Msgr. Robert E. Emery

Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ – Rev. Msgr. Thomas P. Nydegger

Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia – Most Rev. Manuel A. Cruz

Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City – Rev. Msgr. Gregory J. Studerus

Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes – Most Rev. John W. Flesey

Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Orange – Rev. Philip J. Waters

Masses will be celebrated rain or shine, and a canopy and seating will be provided. For participating Parishes and a complete Mass schedule, visit www.CatholicJourney.org.

We Honor Our Veterans

Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark proudly honors and cherishes our fallen heroes and veterans, and remembers them throughout the year during monthly Masses, Veteran’s Day, Flag Day, and certainly, on Memorial Day. Flags fly daily in designated areas overall Archdiocesan Cemeteries to honor those presently serving and those who have served.

Additionally, more than one thousand American flags are placed at the memorials of veterans interred at our Catholic Cemeteries for Memorial Day, and those flags remain through Flag Day.

The caring and dedicated staff at Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark ministers to the spiritual needs of individuals and families before, at the time of, and after the loss of a loved one. This includes caring assistance with cemetery planning before death, compassionate support at the time of loss, facilitating a loved one’s interment in a holy place, support throughout bereavement, and perpetual cemetery care, thereafter.

As part of this ministry and our commitment to our Catholic community, Monthly Masses of Remembrance are celebrated at our Archdiocesan Catholic Cemeteries throughout the year, typically during the first week of each month, and on special days throughout the year. For a complete schedule, visit www.CatholicJourney.org.