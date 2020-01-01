 Skip to main content

Ascension School

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Ascension School

256 Azalea Drive

New Milford, New Jersey 07641

Bergen County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Marilyn Peña

TELEPHONE

973-497-4136
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Marilyn.Pena@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1952
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a brick masonry building measuring 26,962 square feet. 

The building includes seventeen classrooms, on average measuring 1,200 square feet, a full-sized gymnasium with a stage, three offices, cafeteria, library, technology center, chemistry lab and nine bathrooms. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Educational Facility 

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition. 

The property is in a quiet residential area and conveniently located near the Garden State Parkway.

 