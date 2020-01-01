Property Map:
Property Information:
|
PROPERTY
|
Ascension School
256 Azalea Drive
New Milford, New Jersey 07641
Bergen County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Marilyn Peña
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4136
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1952
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a brick masonry building measuring 26,962 square feet.
The building includes seventeen classrooms, on average measuring 1,200 square feet, a full-sized gymnasium with a stage, three offices, cafeteria, library, technology center, chemistry lab and nine bathrooms.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Educational Facility
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in good condition.
The property is in a quiet residential area and conveniently located near the Garden State Parkway.
|