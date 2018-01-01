 Skip to main content

Assumption of Our Blessed Lady Church Convent - Wood-Ridge

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Assumption of Our Blessed Lady Convent Building

450 Main Avenue 

Wood-Ridge, New Jersey 07075

Bergen County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Marilyn Peña

TELEPHONE

973-497-4136
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Marilyn.Pena@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
POSSESSION IMMEDIATE

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property measures approximately 10,400 square feet that includes two floors, an attic, and a basement. 

The first floor consists of a kitchen, living room, dining room with a front porch, and half bathroom. 

The second floor includes three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, TV room, and four closets. 

The attic has two bedrooms, an office, and one storage closet. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Religious Congregation Residence 

Counseling Programs

Office Space

COMMENTS

The property includes parking for two vehicles. 

COMMUNITY FACTS

The subject property is in close proximity to Route 21 and other major highways. 

 