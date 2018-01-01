Assumption of Our Blessed Lady Church Convent - Wood-Ridge

|
PROPERTY
Assumption of Our Blessed Lady Convent Building
450 Main Avenue
Wood-Ridge, New Jersey 07075
Bergen County
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
Marilyn Peña
TELEPHONE
973-497-4136
|FAX
|973-497-4362
TRANSACTION TYPE
Lease
|POSSESSION
|IMMEDIATE
BUILDING FACTS
The subject property measures approximately 10,400 square feet that includes two floors, an attic, and a basement.
The first floor consists of a kitchen, living room, dining room with a front porch, and half bathroom.
The second floor includes three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, TV room, and four closets.
The attic has two bedrooms, an office, and one storage closet.
HIGHEST BEST USE
Religious Congregation Residence
Counseling Programs
Office Space
COMMENTS
The property includes parking for two vehicles.
COMMUNITY FACTS
The subject property is in close proximity to Route 21 and other major highways.