Beauty Beyond Belief: Discover the Sacred Landmark that Houses Grand Elegance and Global History

The following article was written by Hunter Hulbert, Editor of Jersey's Best. Click here to view the full article, with photos.

Strolling down Clifton Avenue in Newark is an otherworldly experience that leaves a lasting impression on those who pass through the Lower Broadway neighborhood in New Jersey’s largest city.

For one, it is just a stone’s throw from the largest collection of cherry blossom trees in America—a spectacle of its own in the spring — but what you will find amid the ever-changing metropolis is something that is often seen yet rarely appreciated to the fullest extent.

It’s a structure that stands steady, continuously challenging the tests of time and transcending the sea of humanity that surrounds it. This is the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Perched on Newark’s highest peak next to Branch Brook Park, the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart is a towering centerpiece that has marked the intersection of history, culture and faith since its inception in 1859. The 45,000-square-foot cathedral (comparable in size to Westminster Abbey) is a massive monument — the fifth largest in North America — that creates an unforgettable experience for all who enter.