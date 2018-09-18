"Behold the Wood of the Cross" Video Now Available

On Friday, September 14, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin led the people of this local Church of Newark in an evening service of Prayer, Recognition and Hope in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Under the theme “Behold the Wood of the Cross,” the Cardinal, joined by hundreds of clergy, Religious and lay faithful of the Archdiocese gathered in prayer for the survivors of clergy abuse, for their families, for the accused, and for the Church. A video of this prayer service is now available below.