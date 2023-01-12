Best Practices

Directives for Lengthy or "Perpetual" Exposition within the Archdiocese of Newark
Issued November 5, 2021 - From the Worship Office
Below please find a memorandum and documentation regarding Eucharistic Adoration here in the Archdiocese of Newark.
Please refer any questions or concerns to the Worship Office at 973-497-4345.
- Memo from the Vicar General
- Directives for Lengthy or "Perpetual" Exposition
- Survey on Exposition and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament
- Annual Request for Lengthy (or Perpetual) Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament
Knights of Columbus Eucharistic Procession resources
Click here to read the Instructional Guide on Eucharistic Processions from the Knights of Columbus. You can learn more about the Knights of Columbus and Eucharistic Processions on their website, here.