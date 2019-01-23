Bishop Emeritus John M. Smith (1935-2019)

The Most Rev. John Mortimer Smith entered eternal life on January 22, 2019, following complications of a long illness. He was 83, and in 2018 celebrated his 57th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood.

Prior to being named Bishop Emeritus (2010-2019) and Ninth Bishop of the Diocese of Trenton (1997-2010), Bishop Smith was the former Coadjutor Bishop of Trenton (1995-1997), former Bishop of the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee in Florida (1991-1995), and former Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Newark (1988-1991).

In the Archdiocese of Newark, he held several positions, including: Assistant Chancellor, Tribunal official, parish priest, Director of the Cursillo Movement, Dean of Bergen County, Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia, and Auxiliary Bishop of Newark.

Bishop Smith’s body will be received in St. Mary of the Assumption Cathedral in Trenton on Friday, January 25 at 3 p.m., and will lie in repose until the celebration of the Mass of Jesus Christ the High Priest at 7 p.m that evening.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 26 at 11 a.m. Following the mass, Bishop Smith will be entombed in the Mausoleum of St. Mary Cemetery in Trenton.