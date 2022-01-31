Black History Month Celebrated with Special Masses

Parish Communities Also Invited to Join Synod Listening Sessions

The Archdiocese of Newark’s African American, African, and Caribbean Apostolate will celebrate Black History Month with four special Masses and Synod listening sessions during the month of February.

Though the Archdiocese traditionally commemorates Black History Month with one large Mass celebrated by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, this year the Apostolate decided to celebrate with four smaller Masses in local parishes to make the celebration more accessible and personal for parishioners. One Mass will be held in each of the four counties overseen by the Archdiocese — Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union — with the county’s bishop presiding. All are invited to attend to honor Black culture and its impact on American history.

“These Masses are an opportunity to pay tribute to the numerous, often-unrecognized contributions of Black people and celebrate the legacy of our brothers and sisters in the intimate and spiritual setting of our local churches,” said Father Emeka Okwuosa, S.D.V., coordinator of the African American, African, and Caribbean Apostolate . “I hope everyone will join and honor our community, our ancestors, and everything they have done to benefit society.”

The following is the schedule for the Black History Month Masses: