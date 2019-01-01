Blessed Sacrament Convent - Newark

The subject property is approximately 13,000 square feet in total. There are four levels, including a basement.

The first level has a porch, two large offices (one divided), an additional smaller office space, a large dining room, living room, and kitchen.

The second floor has a large meeting / living room, eight small bedrooms with sinks, combined restrooms, and a big space that was once used as a Chapel.

The third level includes twelve small bedrooms with sinks, combined restroom, and a storage room.

The property has a fire system, smoke detectors, and an alarm system.