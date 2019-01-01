Blessed Sacrament Convent - Newark

|
PROPERTY
|
Blessed Sacrament Convent Building
620 Clinton Avenue
Newark, New Jersey 07108
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|POSSESSION
|IMMEDIATE
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is approximately 13,000 square feet in total. There are four levels, including a basement.
The first level has a porch, two large offices (one divided), an additional smaller office space, a large dining room, living room, and kitchen.
The second floor has a large meeting / living room, eight small bedrooms with sinks, combined restrooms, and a big space that was once used as a Chapel.
The third level includes twelve small bedrooms with sinks, combined restroom, and a storage room.
The property has a fire system, smoke detectors, and an alarm system.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Religious Congregation Residence
Counseling Programs
Office Space
|
COMMENTS
|
The property is in very good condition.
Adjacent to the building, there is a garden measuring 50 x 100 ft.
Parking is available to the rear of the building.
The basement is finished with considerable space, however it is not available in the lease transaction.
The first floor is leased, leasing is currently available on the second and third floors only.
|
COMMUNITY FACTS
|
The subject property is in close proximity to public transportation..
It is also just a short drive away from Newark International Airport.