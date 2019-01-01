 Skip to main content

Blessed Sacrament Convent - Newark

PROPERTY

Blessed Sacrament Convent Building

620 Clinton Avenue 

Newark, New Jersey 07108

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
POSSESSION IMMEDIATE

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is approximately 13,000 square feet in total. There are four levels, including a basement. 

The first level has a porch, two large offices (one divided), an additional smaller office space, a large dining room, living room, and kitchen. 

The second floor has a large meeting / living room, eight small bedrooms with sinks, combined restrooms, and a big space that was once used as a Chapel. 

The third level includes twelve small bedrooms with sinks, combined restroom, and a storage room. 

The property has a fire system, smoke detectors, and an alarm system. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Religious Congregation Residence 

Counseling Programs

Office Space

COMMENTS

The property is in very good condition. 

Adjacent to the building, there is a garden measuring 50 x 100 ft. 

Parking is available to the rear of the building. 

The basement is finished with considerable space, however it is not available in the lease transaction. 

The first floor is leased, leasing is currently available on the second and third floors only. 

COMMUNITY FACTS

The subject property is in close proximity to public transportation..

It is also just a short drive away from Newark International Airport. 

 