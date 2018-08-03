Cardinal Calls on Community for Aid and Prayers for Victims of Volcano Eruptions on Hawaii Island

In the wake of news about destruction from powerful volcano eruptions and flaming fountains of lava on Hawaii Island this spring, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, has authorized a voluntary collection in all parishes of the Archdiocese to support the critical work of the Diocese of Honolulu to address the devastating loss of homes, jobs and increasing health issues affecting the people of the island.

The collection will take place during the weekend of August 11-12.

Cardinal Tobin also asked that the victims of this disaster be remembered in the General Intercessions at Mass and all other prayer services at churches and schools within the Archdiocese.

Anyone interested in making a donation may do so at any Catholic parish, or may send donations directly to the Diocese of Honolulu by mail at:

HOPE Services Hawaii

296 Kilauea Avenue

Hilo, HI 96720

or online at

www.hopeserviceshawaii.org

Be sure to designate a donation for “Lava Recovery.”