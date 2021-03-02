Cardinal Joseph Tobin grants Catholics dispensation from obligation to abstain from meat on Friday, March 19, the Solemnity of Saint Joseph

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, has granted Catholics in the Archdiocese of Newark a dispensation (an exemption) from the obligation to abstain from meat on Friday, March 19, 2021, the celebration of the Solemnity of Saint Joseph, husband of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ:

One of the obligations imposed upon all of us during the season of Lent is the observance of abstinence from eating meat on all Fridays of Lent, as well as on Ash Wednesday and on Good Friday. The law on abstinence binds all those who have attained the age of fourteen.

Every year our Lenten austerity is interrupted by one or two solemnities, feast days of the highest rank that celebrate a mystery of faith such as the Trinity, an event in the life of Jesus, his mother Mary, or another important saint. The Solemnity of Saint Joseph, husband of the Blessed Virgin Mary, is commemorated on March 19th and, this year, that celebration falls on a Friday. What is more, last December, Pope Francis announced a special "Year of St. Joseph" to be celebrated from December 8, 2020, to December 8, 2021.

Some of the faithful have asked me to dispense the Archdiocese from abstinence from meat on Friday, March 19, 2021. I am happy to grant that dispensation to all as part of the celebration of this Solemnity during the Year of St. Joseph.

A most fitting way to celebrate the Solemnity is a festive meal with your household and a gift to one of our food pantries or soup kitchens to ensure that the poor will eat as well.

Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Archbishop of Newark