Cardinal Joseph Tobin to ordain 5 new priests and 6 new deacons for Archdiocese of Newark

Ordinations to be livestreamed from Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will ordain five men to the priesthood during the Rite of Ordination on Saturday, May 29, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. Six new deacons will be ordained on Sunday, May 23, at the noon Mass at the Cathedral.

The ordination Masses are not open to the public but are ticketed events to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines and that the families of those who will be ordained can attend safely. All are welcome to watch the livestream of the events on the archdiocesan YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/nwkarchdiocese) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/nwkarchdiocese).

This year’s priest ordinands come from as far as Brazil to as close as Newark. But despite their diverse backgrounds, all hold one thing in common — their lives have been made whole by God. This includes one ordinand who said His grace helped him reconcile with his biological mother after years of dealing with abandonment issues over his adoption. Another ordinand said an encounter with Christ during a spiritual retreat inspired him to turn his life around and enter the seminary. [More information about each ordinand will be found on www.JerseyCatholic.org in the coming weeks.]

A priest’s primary ministry is to shepherd the faithful and celebrate Mass and the sacraments. The educational and spiritual development of priest candidates is possible, in part, through generous donor gifts collected through the archdiocesan Annual Appeal to benefit men in seminary. Once ordained, these five men will serve in parishes within the four counties of the Archdiocese: Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Union.

When asked to reflect on the journey of these five men, Reverend Eugenio de la Rama, director of the Office of Priestly Vocations, said, “Let us pray that these newly ordained priests inspire us in our lives of faith after the pandemic. Let us pray for them, that they may grow in holiness to fulfill this sacred office, and be the living reminder that Jesus is always with us.”

Under the direction and guidance of the Archbishop of Newark, the Office of Priestly Vocations serves the Archdiocese by striving to foster a culture of vocations. More information is available at www.newarkpriest.com.

Deacons are ordained ministers who serve in parish and archdiocesan ministry. They may perform works of charity and service, proclaim the word of God, and assist in the liturgical and sacramental life of the Church. Five new (transitional) deacons will serve in parishes during the coming year and will be ordained as priests in 2022. One new (permanent) deacon will minister in his parish and coordinate his part-time ministry with family and job responsibilities. Married or older, single men interested in the permanent diaconate program in the Archdiocese of Newark are invited to visit the website at www.rcan.org/offices-and-ministries/permanent-diaconate.