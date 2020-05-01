Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin’s Homily for the Reconsecration of Our Country to Mary, Mother of the Church

Reconsecration of the Church in the US to Mary

Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart

My dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

Today the Archdiocese of Newark joins the Catholic Church across the United States and Canada in renewing the consecration of our nations to Our Lady under the title of Mary, Mother of the Church. Our prayer is an expression of communion with the dioceses of the United States and unites us in solidarity with our Holy Father, Pope Francis, who never tires of invoking the Blessed Virgin Mary as Mother of the Church, a source of protection and strength.

An act of consecration is meant to be a reminder to all of us of the Blessed Mother’s witness to the Gospel and to ask for her intercession before her Son on behalf of those in need. The Word of God we just heard tells us why we can make this new act of consecration with humble confidence.

Lifted high on the Cross, Jesus speaks to the woman who was the first disciple to commit herself unconditionally to his Word. He commands her to see the Beloved Disciple and accept him as her son. He then turns to the Beloved Disciple – the same one who had rested his head on the chest of Jesus during the Last Supper – and commands him to see the mother of Jesus and to accept her as his mother. The Gospel tells us that Jesus’ commands were unquestionably obeyed: from that hour the disciple took her into his home.

The Gospel invites us to see more than a dying Jesus providing for his widowed mother. A new family is created at the foot of the Cross, a family that numbers more than two people, Mary and the Beloved Disciple. Jesus prophesied that when I am lifted up from the earth, I will draw everyone to myself into a new family, a new creation. Lifted high on the Cross, Jesus bows his head and hands over the spirit to that family. From his pierced side flows water and blood, the sacraments which will provide life for the new family. And, in that new family, the motherly role of Mary is unquestionably established. Jesus says to each of us: Behold your Mother!

Do you suppose that the Mother of Jesus, who stood close to his Cross, was not present by the beds of our relatives, friends, priests and Sisters, who suffered and died in this pandemic? Do you suppose that Mary, who interceded for the newly-weds in Cana of Galilee, will not implore her Son to restore our joy? Do you suppose that the Mother of the Lord will not lead us to the source of all life and happiness and not remind us to “do whatever he tells you?”

Let us renew our consecration to Mary, Mother of the Church and welcome her into our home.

Hoy, la Arquidiócesis de Newark se une a la Iglesia Católica en los Estados Unidos y Canadá para renovar la consagración de nuestras naciones a Nuestra Señora bajo el título María, Madre de la Iglesia. Nuestra oración es una expresión de comunión con las diócesis de este país y nos acopla en solidaridad con el Santo Padre, Papa Francisco, quien nunca se cansa de invocar a la Santísima Virgen María como Madre de la Iglesia, una fuente de protección y fortaleza.

Un acto de consagración pretende ser un recordatorio para todos nosotros del testimonio de la Santísima Virgen al Evangelio, y pedir su intercesión ante su Hijo en nombre de los necesitados. La Palabra de Dios que acabamos de escuchar nos dice por qué podemos hacer este nuevo acto de consagración con humilde confianza.

Levantado en lo alto de la Cruz, Jesús le habla a la mujer que fue la primera discípula en comprometerse incondicionalmente con su Palabra. Él le ordena que vea al discípulo amado y lo aceptecomo su hijo. Luego se vuelve hacia el Amado Discípulo, el mismo que había reclinado su cabeza sobre el pecho de Jesús durante la Última Cena, y le ordena que vea a la madre de Jesús y que la acepte como su madre. El Evangelio nos dice que los mandamientos de Jesús fueron indudablemente obedecidos: desde esa hora el discípulo la llevó a su casa.

El Evangelio nos invita a ver más que un Jesús moribundo que cuida a su madre viuda. Al pie de la Cruz, se crea una nueva familia, una familia que cuenta con más de dos personas, María y el discípulo amado. Jesús había profetizado que cuando fuera levantado de la tierra, atraería a todos hacia sí mismo en una nueva familia, una nueva creación. Levantado en lo alto de la Cruz, Jesús inclina su cabeza y entrega el espíritu sobre esa familia. De su costado, abierto por una lanza, fluye agua y sangre, los sacramentos que proporcionan vida a la nueva familia. Y, en esa nueva familia, el papel maternal de María es indudablemente establecido. Jesús nos dice a cada uno de nosotros: ¡He aquí tu madre!

¿Crees que la Madre de Jesús, la que quedaba cerca de su Cruz, no estaba presente cerca de las camas de nuestros parientes, amigos, sacerdotes y hermanas que sufrieron y murieron en esta pandemia? ¿Crees que María, la que intercedió por los recién casados ​​en Caná de Galilea, no implora a su Hijo que él restaure nuestro gozo? ¿Crees que la Madre del Señor no nos llevará a su Hijo, la fuente de toda vida y felicidad, y no nos recuerda que "hagan lo que él les diga?"

Que renovemos nuestra consagración a María, Madre de la Iglesia, y la llevemos a nuestra casa.