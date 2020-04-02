Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R. appoints first Chief Operating Officer for the Archdiocese

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., announced the appointment of Lawrence Boland to the newly created post of Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the Archdiocese of Newark, effective April 1, 2020. Boland will report directly to the Office of the Cardinal Archbishop.

In this new role, Boland will ensure the Archdiocese's operations reflect best business practices, oversee all administrative operations in the Chancery, help lead the planning and implementation of archdiocesan initiatives, and support Cardinal Tobin in setting and implementing strategic priorities and resource allocations for stronger mission vitality in the Archdiocese.

Boland also will work in close coordination with the Vicar General, Monsignor Thomas P. Nydegger, Ed.D, and together, they will be responsible for the pastoral and administrative priorities of the Archdiocese.

“I am delighted to welcome Larry Boland to the new role of Chief Operating Officer,” stated Cardinal Tobin. “This new post is a key part of our ongoing efforts to re-organize the Chancery to deliver improved service in the mission of the church while achieving greater operating efficiency. Larry’s intellect, strategic mindset, and operational leadership experience, coupled with his deep understanding of the archdiocese and his dedication and service to our local church life, make him ideally suited to excel in this leadership role.”

The scope of the new position includes overseeing the planning and prioritization processes, determining the supporting organizational and resource requirements for priority initiatives, and overseeing implementation in a complex environment. Importantly, the COO will create and implement the consultative processes (e.g., bishops, priests, staff, and councils) that will comprise important inputs in the development and implementation of these strategic priorities.

Additionally, Boland will oversee all administrative leaders of the Archdiocese and will be responsible for ensuring that each functional area and leader work together on Archdiocesan priorities. These offices include Communications and Public Relations, Finance, Human Resources, operational components of Pastoral Life, and Schools.

Boland also will oversee the overall stewardship of the organizational and financial resources of the Archdiocese, ensuring that resources are allocated to priorities and are managed effectively and efficiently.

Cardinal Tobin added that the Chief Operating Officer is an important contributor in creating an environment conducive to the vibrant spiritual life and religious mission of the Archdiocese.

“Larry’s appointment will ensure there is greater coordination between departments, and that parishes, schools, and other archdiocesan offices receive service that is more responsive to their particular needs,” stated Cardinal Tobin. “His service in recent years to the Department for the Protection of the Faithful has been meaningful and transformative, and I am confident that Larry will continue to transform our Archdiocese in creating operational efficiencies, building stronger working relationships and measuring performance. We welcome him and pray for him and his family especially at this time of transition.”

Boland, who joined the Archdiocese of Newark in 2018, was promoted in 2019 to the role of Associate Director in the Department for the Protection of the Faithful working with his team in providing safe environments and implementing and ensuring compliance with the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People. He has worked closely with victims/survivors and their families on behalf of the Archdiocese in demonstrating a sincere commitment to their spiritual and emotional well-being.

Prior to his work in the Archdiocese, Boland served in senior executive and operational leadership roles with global and private organizations and retail corporations. For eleven years, he served as President of Piaget North America, a luxury brand watch and jewelry company, where he was responsible for all aspects of daily operations, distribution, sales, training, financials and client service. He also served as Executive Vice President for Ambros & Associates Inc., a New York City-based brand and business management consultancy. Additionally, he held the position of Executive Vice President of Tourneau, America’s largest luxury watch retailer, for twelve years.

Boland and his family are longtime parishioners of the Church of St. Mary in Rutherford. He is a Eucharistic Minister and Confirmation Coordinator at the parish and serves as President of the Advisory Board for the Academy at St. Mary, which serves a culturally diverse student population from preschool through eighth grade in the Dominican tradition.