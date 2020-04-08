Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.,to celebrate Holy Week Masses via livestream; Archdiocesan parishes to ring church bells at noon daily with common call to prayer

As we continue to adhere to mandated guidelines during this unprecedented health crisis to slow the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), liturgies continue to be livestreamed online on the Archdiocese of Newark’s website at www.rcan.org/parishsupport.

Cardinal Tobin will be the main celebrant of livestreamed Masses for HOLY WEEK. The worship aid can be downloaded at www.rcan.org/easter. The schedule for Cardinal Tobin’s 2020 Holy Week livestream Masses is listed as follows:

April 9 | Holy Thursday: 7:30 pm

April 10 | Good Friday: 3:00 pm

April 11 | Easter Vigil: 8:30 pm

April 12 | Easter Sunday: 12:00 pm

As a reminder, Cardinal Tobin has granted dispensation from in-person Mass attendance until the COVID-19 health crisis is abated. All parishioners are encouraged to avail themselves of technology to participate in the livestreaming of Mass and to remain united in prayer for our communities and beyond.

For a list of local parish livestreams, visit www.rcan.org/parishsupport and click on the “Parish Livestreams” tab. This website also allows the faithful an opportunity to exercise their stewardship of their parish and to support parishes in need.

In a show of solidarity among the faithful and as a common call to prayer during this pandemic, especially for people directly affected by illness, Cardinal Tobin urges all pastors and parishes in the Archdiocese to ring church bells simultaneously at noon daily, with the exception of Good Friday and Saturday afternoon, until further notice. At that time, all are urged to pray the words of the ancient prayer, "Sub Tuum Praesidium:"

Under thy protection we seek refuge, O Holy Mother of God;

In our needs, despise not our petitions,

but deliver us always from all dangers,

O Glorious and Blessed Virgin.

If a parish does not have church bells, the faithful are encouraged to pray privately at that time.

For the most up-to-date resources and information about the Archdiocese of Newark’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, visit www.rcan.org/covid19 or our archdiocesan social media channels @NwkArchdiocese.